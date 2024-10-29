Couple shocked after finding stuffed animals hidden inside their wall

A couple on TikTok was left shocked after they found their walls packed full of stuffed animals after removing part of the drywall.

On Monday, October 28, TikToker Connor Nijsse and his wife posted a video showing off what was stuffed in the walls of his woodworking shop.

“Are you ready for the big reveal?” said his wife behind the camera. “What do we think? Insulation or stuffed animals?”

Connor pulled a piece of drywall away from the wall only to find that three entire sections of the wall were packed full of stuffed animals behind plastic.

Article continues after ad

“You can’t make this sh*t up,” she added.

The couple didn’t provide much context about the find, like what they were doing when the discovery was made or how long the stuffed animals may have been there.

But, the lack of context didn’t prevent viewers from flooding the comments with excitement. At the time of writing, there are over 6,000 replies to the video.

Article continues after ad

Some even used the comments to try to buy one of the teddy bears stuffed in the wall. “I’ll pay for that brown bear at the bottom right! A friend has had hers for 40 years and he is quite worn and I’ve tried to repair him with no luck!” they said.

Article continues after ad

Another joked: “When you’re trying to get rid of all their dang toys and it’s just easier to put them in the wall than drive around with them in your trunk for 40 days before you get to value village.”

“Some of those might be worth money depending on what they are and how long they have been preserved,” mentioned a third.

This couple is just the latest homeowner to go viral finding something unique in their house. Back in September, a man living in a church posted a video after finding a trap door that led underground.

Article continues after ad