TikToker amazed by futuristic Korean fast food restaurant that’s “living in 2050”

A woman named Lauren Wolfe has gone viral after showing off a South Korean fast food chain called Lotteria, which people have claimed is “living in 2050” due to its futuristic design.

TikTok user Lauren Wolfe demonstrated how Lotteria, South Korea’s equivalent to McDonalds, is bringing a futuristic customer experience.

Although there are McDonald’s chains in South Korea, the country’s biggest fast-food chain is called Lotteria which first started in Tokyo Japan in 1972. It recently opened its first-ever unmanned “smart-store” based Seoul suburb of Hongdae, which is the location Lauren is visiting in her video.

The TikToker, who has over 1.1 million followers, began her video by entering the sleek automatic glass door and down a red corridor, and she then headed to the self-service screens.

She showed how she didn’t need to interact with a single person to place and collect her food order, all thanks to technology.

“The McDonald’s of South Korea are living in 2050,” she wrote in the video, and added in the caption: “Sometimes it’s nice to have no human interaction”.

During the clip, it showed Lauren tapping her order on the touch screen, she was then alerted with a sound that her food was ready to collect.

She then scanned her receipt bar code at the pickup box section where she then had to knock on the allocated numbered box which opened to reveal her order on the tray.

The fast food location also had other cool features, such as a vending machine to dispense a sauce of your choice, a self-serve drinks station, and even a contactless machine that sterilizes your hands once you have finished your meal.

Since sharing the chain’s technology, Lauren’s video went viral with over 15.9 million views in just a few days as people were blown away at how futuristic the store is.

One user commented on the video, saying: “My introvert life want this,” while a second user wrote: “Immediately thought of spy kids when the food came anyone else?”

However, not everyone was convinced, as one person wrote: “To me, this is too cold, like I’m alone living and working in a space shuttle and have to eat like this… I would miss the human touch.”

Someone else added: “Meanwhile I just want our Mcdonald’s ice cream machine to work“

While Lotteria isn’t actually a McDonalds, did you know that McDonalds actually differs around the world? We’ve listed 15 McDonald’s items from around the world to prove the US is missing out.