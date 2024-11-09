What does 690452 mean on TikTok? Creepy trend resurfaces

The eerie 690452 trend has made a comeback on TikTok, with thousands of users posting videos talking about it.

The 690452 TikTok trend is a creepy internet challenge that first appeared in 2021 and resurfaced in 2024, sparking renewed interest and fear among users.

According to the trend, if you write the number sequence 690452 on your wrist before going to sleep, you’ll be transported into an unescapable dream state or a parallel universe. The legend goes that if you die in this dream, it’s permanent – your death in the dream supposedly means death in real life too.

Despite the eerie premise, no one knows the origin or significance of 690452. On Urban Dictionary, it has been labeled a “cursed” number or the “hell or heaven number.” But beyond this vague lore, there’s no real explanation for why this number sequence might have supernatural consequences.

Some TikTok users claim that attempting the trend didn’t work for them, while others warn against trying it, asserting there’s a 50/50 chance of either getting stuck in another universe or surviving unscathed.

However, there’s no evidence that the viral trend is real – no scientific backing, no paranormal basis. It’s purely internet folklore.

Nevertheless, TikTok’s engagement algorithm and the thrill of dabbling in the paranormal have made this trend popular again, with creators sharing their stories and experiences for views and likes.

The 690452 trend bears a strong resemblance to another viral trend, the ‘F74’ challenge, where users similarly wrote the number on their wrists before sleep, claiming it would send them to a different dimension from which they had to escape to avoid getting trapped forever.

Although purely fictional, both these trends continue to spark significant engagement, with users both debunking them and amplifying their allure as chilling ghost stories.