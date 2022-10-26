Viral TikTok of Katy Perry’s eye “glitch” during concert sparks concern

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at [email protected]

A viral TikTok video of Katy Perry seemingly losing control of her right eye with a twitch mid-concert has sparked worries from fans.

The ‘Never Really Over’ singer was filmed during a performance at Las Vegas, and seemed to suffer an eye “glitch” at some point while on stage.

In a viral video with over 19.2 million views, the camera focused in on the Katy Perry‘s face and she appeared to lose control of her right eyelid.

The singer, who was staring into the audience as she struggled with her eye, used her hand to try and lift her eyelid back into its place, but her effort proved futile as it remained shut. She then put a hand to her temple to try and open it once more.

When her eyelid finally seemed back to normal, Katy continued on with the show.

The 17-second clip was shared on TikTok on 24 October, and has since sparked concern and conspiracy theories among fans and viewers.

“Her clone was glitching. That’s scary,” one person wrote in the comments. “Her robot seems to glitch a lot,” another added.

“It wasn’t the eye thing that was weird it was the fact she acted like it didn’t happen and went on with the show…” a third commented. “For the ones who don’t see the problem you are the problem,” someone else shared.

Others found the singer’s eye “glitch” moment funny.

“That baby doll you had as a kid with the eye that kept closing,” one person joked. “She lost the wifi connection,” another quipped.

Some viewers were worried she may have been struck down by facial paralysis, as the right side of her face didn’t move.

While it’s unclear what caused Katy’s eyelid to shut, the singer acknowledged in 2021 that she suffered from lazy eye or ‘wonk eye,’ which could explain the events of the concert.