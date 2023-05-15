Conor McGregor praises KSI after controversial win over Joe Fournier

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has given his seal of approval to KSI’s boxing career despite the YouTuber’s controversial win over Joe Fournier.

Over the last few months, KSI has returned to boxing in a pretty big way. The British YouTube icon defeated two fighters – Swarmz and Luis Pineda – in one night and then took down FaZe Temperrr after Dillon Danis pulled out of the fight.

His most recent fight, though, wasn’t as clean as those previous results. On May 13, he stepped into the ring with Joe Fournier – who has some professional fights – and KSI was pretty dominant in the early goings.

The YouTuber scored a knockout win in the second win with what, initially, seemed like a devastating hook. Though, on replay, it was actually his elbow that delivered the final blow, causing a bit of controversy around the result.

Conor McGregor responds to KSI’s win over Joe Fournier

A few critics, including longtime rival Jake Paul, have hit out at KSI for celebrating the win, and have given it the classic asterisk treatment because of the elbow.

However, Conor McGregor is a fan of his work so far and decided to give the YouTuber a shoutout following the win.

“I seen it, I liked it. He goin’, fair play, KSI,” the Irish fighting icon said after a fan asked if he’d seen the fight. While fans were pleased with it, he didn’t draw any sort of response from KSI himself.

KSI has, in the past, stated that he’d like to fight McGregor if the opportunity comes about, but he’s currently eyeing up a fight with Tommy Fury next.

A win there would go a long way in his personal battle with Jake – given that Tommy defeated Jake quite easily – but it remains to be seen if the longtime YouTube rivals will fight after all this time.