Conor McGregor calls out KSI with unexpected bare-knuckle challenge

In an unexpected turn of events, Conor McGregor, the notorious MMA superstar, has challenged British YouTuber turned boxer KSI to a bare-knuckle showdown.

Following Anthony Joshua’s devastating knockout win over Robert Helenius on Saturday night, the former two-division UFC champion couldn’t resist taking a swipe at KSI.

Commenting on Joshua’s performance, McGregor remarked, “Greatness don’t rush.” But then, turning his attention to KSI who was in attendance, he provocatively added, “I know your man KSI is in the crowd, yeah. He couldn’t box eggs if he worked in an egg boxing factory. So, if he wants to get in here, we’ll give him a fight — bare-knuckle if you want.”

While the MMA world might be accustomed to McGregor’s taunts, his direct challenge to an influencer boxer took many by surprise. Especially considering the vast difference between their combat resumes.

KSI, now a major figure in the influencer boxing realm, has a highly-anticipated match with Tommy Fury slated for October. This bout is perceived as KSI’s answer to Jake Paul — a figure he’s been intent on confronting for over a year.

“October 14, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history,” KSI posted on social media.

Even though McGregor’s jab hints at a potential matchup with KSI, his ringside interview with TalkSport points elsewhere.

The Irishman detailed plans for his next fight, “Chandler next, December. Then Gaethje for the BMF title, and after that, we’ll wrap up the Nate trilogy.” No mention of venturing into the influencer boxing circuit. Well, at least not for the time being.

KSI, for his part, has been laser-focused on his upcoming Fury fight in Manchester. “I’m gonna go in there against the odds and beat Tommy Fury,” the British YouTuber confidently stated. Notably, he’s also hinted at retiring from boxing post this bout, casting further doubt on a McGregor showdown.

In this constantly shifting landscape of influencer boxing, it’s hard to predict the next mega-fight. However, McGregor’s recent challenge, though a spectacle to imagine, seems more like a passing jest than a genuine intent.

But then again, in combat sports, as McGregor often proves, anything is possible.