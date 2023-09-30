Conor McGregor drops hot take on KSI vs Tommy Fury

Conor McGregor gave his thoughts on the anticipated boxing bout between KSI and Tommy Fury.

Conor McGregor is a former UFC “Double Champ,” winning both the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously. After progressing to the top of the UFC rankings, Conor Mcgregor set his eyes upon defeating some of boxing’s greats – fighting undefeated Floyd Mayweather in a record-breaking bout, reportedly earning himself nearly $100 million.

Now, Conor McGregor has set his sights on KSI and Tommy Fury – and he doesn’t see them as tough competition.

Conor McGregor sees KSI and Tommy Fury as “side hustles”

In a brief interview with “Seconds Out,” Conor McGregor stated he is “interested to see the KSI vs Fury bout,” as he hinted at possible fights with either KSI or Tommy Fury, teasing: “I have my eye on all of them.”

However, in typical Conor McGregor fashion, he made sure that he didn’t give either fighter too much credit: “They’re Nixers to me, yeah. Side hustles, yeah.”

Conor McGregor’s “side hustles” will face off on DAZN’s “Prime Card,” co-headlining the event with Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, who will face off after a fiery build-up.

Fans fantasized about a possible boxing match between Conor Mcgregor and social media phenom KSI, especially after Conor McGregor personally called out KSI in Anthony Joshua’s post-fight interview – but McGregor must first get through tough UFC opponent Michael Chandler, whom he is slated to fight at the end of the year.