ConnorEatsPants fan may have leaked Mario’s new movie look on Discord

The first peek at Mario’s new look in the Super Mario film may have leaked online, thanks to a ConnorEatsPants fan who works at McDonald’s.

The hype surrounding the Super Mario Bros. movie is picking up, with a Nintendo Direct set to reveal the first trailer on October 6, 2022.

While fans finally got a glimpse of the movie’s art direction thanks to an official poster reveal from Nintendo, Mario was facing away from the camera.

However, it seems that fans might have gotten an early glimpse of Mario’s face, thanks to a ConnorEatsPants viewer who works at an Australian McDonald’s.

ConnorEatsPants fan possibly leaked Mario’s new look

On October 5, 2022, Twitch streamer and YouTuber ConnorEatsPants made a post on Twitter with a picture of a screenshot from his Discord server.

The tweet read: “Did a McDonald’s employee in the ConnorEatsPants Discord just leak the first photo of Mario in the Mario Movie?”

The image attached shows Mario jumping up in his iconic pose, although it’s a version of Mario that fans have never seen before.

Notably, Mario’s face is wider than his normal in-game renders, with much more realistic hair and clothing details on top of anatomically correct arms.

Additionally, the gloves Mario is wearing in the leaked advert match the gloves Mario is wearing on the official poster revealed by Nintendo.

Fans react to Mario’s new look

The reaction to the image has been all over the place, with some praising Illumination for remaining faithful to the video games, while admitting that Mario looks slightly off.

“Even with old renders side by side… I can’t tell what’s off with this new design…” said Twitter user GAMEandRODO64.

Although some fans found that Mario looked a bit uncanny, many agreed that it was nowhere near as bad as Ugly Sonic from the Sonic the Hedgehog movie’s first trailer.

While it’s important that this image hasn’t been confirmed by Nintendo, the general texture quality and matching clothes certainly make it seem legitimate.

Regardless, fans won’t have to wait long to see if this leak was real or not, as Nintendo is set to finally reveal the official trailer very soon.