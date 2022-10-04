Super Mario Bros fans wish first movie poster was a playable game level

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The first “beautiful” poster for the Super Mario Bros movie has stunned fans, with some wishing they could leap inside it and play it as a level in one of the games.

The Mario franchise isn’t a stranger to the big screen. Back in 1993, Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo played Mario and Luigi, respectively, in a bizarre, infamous live-action film. It was ripped apart by critics and grossed at least $4 million under its budget.

Next year, Nintendo is trying again with Super Mario Bros, marking an all-star collaboration between the gaming titan and Illumination, the studio best known for the Despicable Me franchise.

Ahead of the first trailer’s release this week, we’ve been given a first look in the form of a poster – and fans just want to play it for themselves.

Fans wish first Super Mario Bros movie poster was a playable level in the games

The poster was shared today ahead of the movie’s Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, October 6.

The positive response has been near-unanimous, with fans highlighting the detail across the poster, and many wishing they could run around in it as Mario, yahoo-ing and whatnot.

“I just wanna play a Mario game in that setting. It’ll be criminal if they take that from us,” one user wrote.

“Ok though honestly? This looks beautiful! Like to the point where seeing this has made me want to play a Mario game,” another tweeted.

“LOOK AT THE SCENERY. I WANT TO PLAY THIS. I WANT TO RUN AROUND AND CLIMB A LARGE-SCALE MUSHROOM KINGDOM LIKE THIS,” a third wrote.

“This might unironically be my favorite take on the Mushroom Kingdom, absolutely love the floating islands and shopping plaza area,” a fourth tweeted.

“Now cue all the, ‘I can’t wait to play a Mario game that looks like this,’ statements, cause I’m right there with ya!” a fifth wrote.

The Super Mario Bros movie is due for release on April 7, 2023. You can find out more about the movie here.