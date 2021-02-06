 CodeMiko doesn’t understand why VTuber fans are so “protective” amid PewDiePie backlash - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

CodeMiko doesn’t understand why VTuber fans are so “protective” amid PewDiePie backlash

Published: 6/Feb/2021 15:45 Updated: 6/Feb/2021 15:53

by Georgina Smith
CodeMiko and her Technician side by side
Twitch: CodeMiko

Share

CodeMiko

CodeMiko’s creator, the Technician, called into the H3H3 podcast to share her experience online, and revealed that she doesn’t understand why the VTuber community is so “protective” following backlash against PewDiePie for his new avatar.

VTuber CodeMiko is a rapidly growing creator on Twitch, using an expensive movement-tracking suit to bring a colorful avatar to life in real-time.

Viewers are able to spend Twitch’s currency, Bits, to alter aspects of Miko’s environment and body, making her streams hugely interactive, and there’s no doubt that the developer, or Technician as she calls herself, is a genius for setting it all up.

VTubers are becoming so popular, that even YouTube PewDiePie wanted in on the action, though his decision to use an avatar in his videos was not well-received by some fans. Some said that his audience is too ‘edgy’ and would only serve to generate hate towards the VTuber community.

PewDiePie with his VTuber avatar
YouTube: PewDiePie
Not everyone was happy about PewDiePie trying out VTubing.

However, many also set to work attempting to override the hate against PewDiePie with positivity for the community instead. Pokimane is another example of a creator who was called out for trying to ‘cash in’ on the trend.

Now, after calling into Ethan and Hila Klein’s H3H3 podcast, CodeMiko’s Technician revealed her stance on the whole drama. Ethan asked her why people were so protective over the idea of what a VTuber is who can be a VTuber.

“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know. I can’t relate, to be honest. Because every human being is born as a human being, so I don’t understand how you could be protective of it? I don’t know. That mentality I never really understood. I think maybe it’s because I come from the tech side. And maybe it’s because they come from a more cultural, anime side?”

Topic starts at 8:50

After Ethan asked whether CodeMiko’s creator feels accepted within the VTuber community, she answered: “I think so? I hope so. I do have a few VTuber friends. I don’t really think about whether I’m accepted, I’ve never really thought about it. I think I am?”

She went onto reiterate that some VTuber fans seem to have an “anime-central culture,” and that although she jokes that she’s seen a lot of anime, she has actually only read the Death Note manga.

It’s clear that the viewers and creators in the community don’t have one unifying opinion about PewDiePie trying out an avatar for himself, but CodeMiko definitely seems to be more open to the idea of others joining the community.

Entertainment

Ex-Vlog Squad member says working with David Dobrik made him feel “worthless”

Published: 6/Feb/2021 11:08

by Connor Bennett
BigNik in Sedona with David Dobrik stood in front of a blue wall
Instagram: BigNik/David Dorbik

Share

David Dobrik

YouTuber and former Vlog Squad member Nik ‘BigNik’ Keswani has opened up on his time working with David Dobrik, explaining how the videos and atmosphere drove him to depression. 

David Dobrik’s Vlog Squad is made up of a rotating cast of characters, mainly YouTubers, who he has collaborated with for a few years – even stretching back to Vine in some cases.

With any group, there is turnover as people leave and new creators join. Though, in recent weeks, there has been plenty of ‘tea’ spilled, with some former members lifting the lid on the atmosphere around the vlogs. 

BigNik, who made his name on Vine back in the day, left the Vlog Squad, and revealed that the constant mocking of him drove him into depression and to reconsider what he was doing.

David Dobrik Too
Dobrik’s Vlog Squad is made up of some big YouTubers.

The former Vlog Squad member joined H3H3’s After Dark Podcast #22 to talk about the YouTube collective, with H3H3 asking if he ever felt the same way as Trisha Paytas, who admitted that the videos gave her suicidal thoughts.

“For a long time, I felt worthless being in those videos. I was like, dude, why am I even like here? What’s the point in my existence because I was just treated like this punching bag,” Nik said. “Everyones just joking about me, mocking me, and then the fans in public are doing the same.

“I had a good long look in the mirror and I was like wow, I’m really depressed. I realized right there that followers, fame, money, none of this stuff is worth it if I’m getting to the point where I don’t even want to live.”

Timestamp of 1:13:50

While Big Nik admits it was a negative time for himself, he’s used that time to change around and put a positive spin on things, using it as a growing experience. “Honestly, I’m kind of glad I went through that because it kind of broke the way I viewed success,” he continued.

The former Vlog Squad member explained that he equated success with money, followers, fame but realized, even though he had that stuff, he was “more depressed than ever” but that broke the myth of fame to him, in turn helping him become more mature.

He also noted that he’s spoken to Dobrik about his experiences and the two are on a good footing, but it was the constant sniping and piling on from other members that didn’t help his cause.