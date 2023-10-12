The Boys spinoff Gen V faces backlash over PewDiePie comments

The Boys spinoff show, Gen V, is facing backlash from PewDiePie fans after a character in the series made a divisive comment about the famous YouTuber.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg is the second most-subscribed creator on YouTube. He’s been making videos on the platform for nearly thirteen years and has accrued over 111 million subscribers.

Although PewDiePie is now enjoying a quiet life in Japan with his wife Marzia and their newborn baby, Bjorn, the YouTube star has endured quite a bit of controversy throughout his career — namely after he used a racial slur during a live stream back in 2017.

In the months that followed, the YouTuber came under fire for his content, with critics accusing him of racist behavior.

YouTube: PewDiePie PewDiePie was YouTube’s most-subscribed creator – but was ultimately toppled by T-Series, then MrBeast.

Since then, these accusations have seemingly died down… but the sentiment remains, as seen in a line recently used in the show ‘Gen V,’ a spin off of Amazon’s ‘The Boys.’

Gen V’s PewDiePie line sparks outrage from fans

Gen V follows a group of college-aged superheroes attending a university to hone their superpowers, based in the same universe as ‘The Boys.’

In one scene, a character (who is an influencer and boasts a YouTube channel) calls herself “kind of like PewDiePie without the **** stuff.”

The line went viral on social media, with many fans of the YouTuber seemingly upset about the comment.

“Instantly not watching now,” one user wrote on Twitter/X. “Terrible writing.”

“Can they be any more out of touch?” another asked.

“I just watched this first episode of Gen V and it was good. Well, except for that line. It was cringe. But hey, PewDiePie’s mission right now is being a good father to his kid. God bless him for that,” another said.

PewDiePie himself has not publicly commented on the line at the time of writing, and continues to upload vlogs showing his daily life with his new family in Japan.