Charly Jordan shuts down accusations of ‘follower count’ entry for her parties

Influencer, model, and DJ Charly Jordan is hitting back after a viral video accused her of forcing attendees to show their follower counts to gain entry to her party.

Charly Jordan is an influencer with a large presence across multiple platforms, including Instagram and TikTok, where she boasts a combined fanbase of over 12 million followers.

However, the model is facing some backlash after a TikToker uploaded a viral video claiming that Jordan forced people to show their follower count to gain entry to her party.

The TikToker, going by the handle ‘Deni’, appeared to imply that attendees had to have a certain number of followers to partake in the festivities.

A supplementary video going in-depth on the situation has since been scrubbed from her TikTok account, and a sarcastic apology video has been uploaded addressing the situation, instead.

Charly Jordan slams allegations of forcing party-goers to show their follower count

Charly Jordan has since spoken out about the allegations, posting several responses via her Instagram stories that claimed the TikToker was “lying” about the entire situation.

“Absolutely not true,” Charly wrote. “I was trying to let my friends in, not all the randoms that showed up and destroyed my property and jumped my gate, which I’m now having to pay for. Why would I let strangers into my house? People are so rude.”

She also uploaded a video to her Instagram stories claiming that she was “never having a house party again,” showing hundred dollar bills floating in her pool alongside a broken ping pong table.

That’s not all; Jordan went on to upload a TikTok further showcasing the damage, noting that the grass outside her home had been trampled and that blood had been smeared all over her yard’s back wall.

The influencer then explained the “follower count” fiasco — she claimed that matters had become so chaotic that security purportedly asked attendees to show their followers, allegedly saying, “If Charly follows you, we’ll let you in.”

“Everybody misinterpreted that,” Charly said, before claiming she’d hopped up on her back wall to yell, “I don’t give a f**k how many followers you have. If I don’t know you, I’m not letting you in.”

Thus far, it seems like commenters are divided as to who’s in the right — but Charly maintains her stance, and Deni’s apology video clarifies that she went off of what she heard standing outside the house at the time.