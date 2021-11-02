Tana Mongeau sparks backlash after leaving party with Demi Lovato

YouTube star Tana Mongeau is receiving backlash from fans after paparazzi spotted the influencer leaving a Halloween party alongside singer Demi Lovato.

Halloween 2021 saw a heartwarming reunion between former Camp Rock stars Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas, who snapped a viral photo together at a packed costume party.

That night, Lovato rubbed elbows with a slew of celebrities (Paris Hilton and Ashley Benson among them), including influencers — one of whom was Tana Mongeau.

Mongeau and Lovato were later seen leaving party together in an interaction caught on camera by paparazzi, both outfitted in their Halloween attire.

Paparazzi catch Tana Mongeau & Demi Lovato leaving party together

After climbing into a vehicle, Lovato can be heard asking Mongeau if the YouTuber wanted to get in the car with them.

Security then shuffled Mongeau around to the other side of the car. She can be seen climbing into the very back seat behind Lovato before the video ends.

The short clip has made the rounds on social media, and it hasn’t exactly received a positive response. Most notably, fans are criticizing Mongeau for hanging out with Demi Lovato, citing concerns regarding the singer’s sobriety after their publicized struggles with past substance abuse.

“Being around Tana is not a good look for Demi’s sobriety,” one fan commented. “That’s unfortunate.”

“I just hope Demi stayed sober around Tana,” another wrote.

“Demi kinda looks high or drunk,” yet another said. “I really hope they haven’t taken anything, they’re doing so well being sober.”

Mongeau has been open about her past addiction to Xanax, and often regales her viewers with stories of alcohol-infused escapades at various parties.

These combined elements seem to have sparked fans’ worries regarding Lovato’s wellbeing, although, at present, the comments are mere speculation.

Neither Mongeau nor Lovato have responded to the matter at the time of writing, leaving concerned fans anxiously awaiting an update.