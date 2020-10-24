 TikToker Cody Orlove's dramatic messages to his ex leaked by hacker - Dexerto
TikToker Cody Orlove’s dramatic messages to his ex leaked by hacker

Published: 24/Oct/2020 23:31

by Charlotte Colombo
cody zoe leak
Youtube: Cody Orlove/Instagram: Zoe LaVerne

Overnight, a mysterious hacker under the name of @btxsnail has seemingly taken over Cody Orlove’s Instagram account, posting a range of conversations and photos that not only sheds light on his troubled relationship with ex Zoe LaVerne, but also reveals that he has a new secret girlfriend.

Zoe LaVerne and Cody Orlove were largely seen as one of TikTok’s most long-term and happy couples. They were together for two years (briefly breaking up in March 2019 following allegations that LaVerne cheated) before eventually splitting for good in June 202o.

While the breakup was initially amicable, LaVerne soon accused Orlove of being physically abusive, while Orlove denied the accusations – claiming in a lengthy Instagram comment that they “both engaged in unhealthy behaviours” and were in a “toxic relationship.”

With leaked messages between LaVerne and Orlove now being made public, the true complexity of their relationship is unfolding.

 

laverne orlove 1
Instagram: Cody Orlove
While the two are initially amicable, the conversation soon sours.

While an exchange between the two in July initially started off positive, with Orlove stating that he “only wanted to protect” Zoe, it didn’t take long for the conversation to take a more sour turn, with LaVerne hitting out at her “immature” ex for posting a “couple goals” photo with her friend and asking him to “stop talking about [her]” and “leave [her] alone”.

In response, Orlove denied these accusations asking her: “Why would I post that on my feed?”

“I haven’t hurt you close amount to the emptiness you put me through,” he continues.

He then requests that the two only communicate through lawyers from now on, to which LaVerne responds by saying she’s “broke” and can’t afford lawyers.

laverne orlove 2
Instagram: Cody Orlove
The conversation ends with the two breaking off contact for good.

She says: “Like, it makes no sense? Like, you already know I’m broke so thank you. Shows me how much of a d*ck you are”.

As well as this tense exchange, the hacker also posted screenshots of a conversation between Orlove and Zoe LaVerne’s former best friend, Amber VanPelt, which sheds light on how these two friends became fractured.

As well as accusing 19-year-old La Verne of having an “intense” relationship with 13-year-old TikTok star Connor Joyce – which she claims is akin to “p**dophillia” – she also describes LaVerne as being “toxic to [her] mental health”, even going as far as posing as VanPelt’s ex boyfriend Jack on a texting app.

tiktokroom amber
Instagram: tiktokroom
The leaked conversation between VanPelt and Orlove contains a range of serious accusations against LaVerne.

VanPelt also claims that LaVerne “talks nothing but poor” of Orlove, claiming that he used texting apps to send hate to VanPelt and telling mutual friends that Orlove would “beat the sh*t out of her.”

Alongside these revelations about LaVerne, the hacker also uncovered evidence that Orlove was in a new relationship, as he uploaded an intimate image of him and another girl.

Orlove has told fans he is “aware of the situation”, explaining that he is “trying [his] best to end it”, while LaVerne appeared to deny all accusations made during an Instagram live. She was also joined by Connor Joyce, who encouraged fans to “spread love, not hate”.

Joe Rogan questions Kanye’s “calling to be leader of the free world”

Published: 24/Oct/2020 21:09

by Bill Cooney
Joe Rogan Kanye West interview
Joe Rogan Experience

Share

Kanye West sat down for one of the most anticipated interviews of the year on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he explained why he’s got a “calling to be the leader of the free world.”

Kanye West is most known for being a famous rapper and entrepreneureur, but the musician is also a top-level fashion designer, architect, and, of course, a 2020 presidential candidate.

While he first announced his political ambitions at the 2015 MTV Awards, West has now revealed that it actually started while he was in deep thought during a shower.

“It hit me in the shower, and when I first thought of it I just started like, laughing to myself,” Kanye said. “Some people in the music industry, some tech elites, they just took it as a joke. I remember running into Oprah like two days after that and she’s like ‘you don’t want to be president.’”

Timestamp at 3:59 for mobile viewers.

According to the rapper, despite Oprah’s doubts, the outcome of the 2016 United States presidential election further encouraged him to pursue the highest office in the land as a political outsider.

“I believe that my calling is to be the leader of the free world,” Kanye told Rogan, dead serious. “If it’s in God’s plan that part of my path is to be the governor [of California] first, then that’s fine, but my calling is to be the leader of the free world.”

Rogan was definitely intrigued by what Ye referred to as his “calling,” but thoroughly questioned what the star would really change or be different than politicians before him.

“So when you say this, when you say your calling is to be the leader of the free world, what does that mean to you?” the host replied. “What would be different about the way you would handle things if that’s your plan, why is that your calling? Like, what would you do as the leader of the free world?”

Kanye West/Twitter
Kanye might not be on the ballot in every state, but that’s not going to stop him from running.

“There couldn’t be a better time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” Kanye argued back, in one of his more memorable quotes from the show. “I manifest, I see things, I’m a great leader because I listen, and I’m empathetic, I feel the entire Earth, and I feel us as a species, as the human race.”

The interview is a marathon at just under three hours long all stemming from this initial exchange, so if you want to hear the Yeezy founder talk all about his plans, ideas, and visions for the future, all along with what he would do as the leader of the free world, there is plenty here to go off of.

After initially canceling the interview because a member of his staff fell ill, Rogan and West managed to reschedule and it’s a good thing they did because after watching this, it definitely feels like we’ve been granted a very rare look inside the mind of Kanye like never before.