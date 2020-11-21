Charli D'Amelio returns to posting on TikTok after backlash - Dexerto

Social media star Charli D’Amelio has returned to posting on TikTok after backlash over an “ungrateful” comment she made regarding her follower count that lost her around one million followers.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio is by far and away the most followed creator on the platform, and is set to become the first person to reach the huge milestone of 100 million followers, beating even TikTok’s own account to top spot.

However, her follower count was sent speeding in the other direction after she said in a video with her family and James Charles: “I wish I had more time! Imagine if I hit 100 mil a year after hitting a mil.” When James jokingly asked if the 95 million wasn’t enough for her, Charli replied “I was just saying like, even numbers,” while sticking her tongue out.

What seemed like an innocent joke quickly had people up in arms over the comment which many called “ungrateful.” This was alongside frustration towards the D’Amelio sisters for their disgust over eating a snail prepared by a chef.

Charli D’Amelio returns to TikTok

The internet became furious over the comments, and Charli’s follower account began a rapid decline. Before the incident her peak follower count was 99.4, but after the backlash she was left with a loss of around one million.

Read More: Sia under fire for casting Maddie Ziegler as autistic teen in movie

But now Charli is back posting again, several days after the backlash was at its peak. Although just days ago she couldn’t hold back tears on a livestream where she said “seeing how people reacted to this, like, I don’t even know if I wanna do this anymore. Like, this is messed up stuff that people are saying!”

On November 20 she tweeted that “tomorrow I will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face!” And she definitely delivered on that promise, returning with a brand new hairstyle to boot.

tomorrow i will be back posting normal content with a smile on my face! at the end of the day i know i am a good person with a good heart and i will never change that about myself. i love you all!! 💕 — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) November 20, 2020

The three new videos are still hitting millions of likes and views, and the comment section seems to have had some element of positivity returned to them. Though as expected with the internet, the hate comments will never be fully absent.

However, her follower count has definitely started to heal, as she now sits back over the 99 million line at 99.1 million followers. It seems as though she’s back on track to reach that big 100 million milestone soon, and many are excited to see what she’s got planned for the big day.