Charli D’Amelio responds to rumors of dissing Chase Hudson in “shady” TikTok clip

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is clearing up rumors after making a video that had fans convinced she was “shading” her ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson.

Charli D’Amelio recently started dating Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

However, their relationship hasn’t been without its pitfalls; it looks like Chase Hudson isn’t all too happy with this new romance, seemingly because he used to be friends with Landon.

Their friendship has apparently ended, as Chase promptly unfollowed Landon on Instagram as soon as he went public with Charli — and even wrote a song that basically put his ex-girlfriend on blast for being a “homie hopper.”

Landon has been taking small digs at the situation over on TikTok, so when Charli posted a video lipsyncing to the song ‘Hugh Hefner’ by Trap Bunny Bubbles, fans were pretty certain she was also hitting back at Chase, considering the track’s lyrics:

“Play the game or the game plays you / I didn’t mean to hurt you, but it’s what I do.”

It wasn’t long before viewers were connecting the dots, completely persuaded that Charli was low-key dissing her ex-boyfriend in the middle of all the ongoing drama.

“The gasp I let out… she gotta be throwing shots,” one user wrote.

“Lil Huddy diss?” one viewer asked.

“’I didn’t mean to hurt you but it’s what I do,’ no one can deny this is towards Chase!” another said.

Unfortunately for the tea-lovers out there, this simply isn’t the case. Charli cleared up the rumors in a now-deleted comment on her video, where she revealed it definitely wasn’t a diss.

“No shade, just a video,” she explained.

Instagram: tiktokroomtm

This news follows Landon similarly clearing up rumors the day prior after critics claimed he’d “stolen” Charli from Chase.

According to Landon, the two had completely separated six months before they’d gotten together.

Fans can look forward to possibly seeing Charli and Landon on the next season of The D’Amelio Show, which is set to air on Hulu this September.