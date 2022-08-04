Landon Barker responds to rumors of “stealing” Charli D’Amelio from Lil Huddy

Landon Barker has cleared up rumors surrounding his relationship with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, denying that he “stole” her from her ex-boyfriend, Chase Hudson.

Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio are TikTok’s latest celebrity couple. This pairing was made public back in June after the two stars were spotted out on a date together.

Since then, the duo has sparked a bit of backlash in the TikTok fandom as an apparent feud has started between Charli’s new boo Landon and her ex-boyfriend, music artist and influencer Chase ‘Lil Huddy’ Hudson.

Landon and Chase had apparently been friends before Charli’s new relationship made headlines. Chase unfollowed Landon on social media shortly thereafter — and fans even think he threw shade at the couple in his new song, ‘All The Things I Hate About You.’

INSTAGRAM: CHARLIDAMELIO Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker are the latest couple to take over TikTok.

Since then, it’s been a back and forth firestorm between the two ex-friends on social media, which even resulted in Landon low-key calling out Eminem, of all people.

Now, Landon is clearing up rumors that he “stole” Charli from Chase, as revealed in a purported message he penned in response to the concerns.

“I feel you, but to clear up the confusion, I didn’t steal her from him,” he said in a message shared to the TikTokRoom Instagram account. “They broke up six months ago. Me and Huddy were never friends.”

Instagram: tiktokroomtm

“But besides that, there’s so much more I could touch on but I just wanna keep my personal life out of this,” he added.

This latest news follows Charli opening up about her relationship with Landon on Entertainment Tonight, where she admitted that it was her sister, Dixie, who set them up.

“Dixie’s always making sure that I’m in the loop on everything,” she said. “It just kinda happened out of nowhere. It’s kind of a new chapter in my life where I get to focus on work, friends, and family.”

Charli is set to star in The D’Amelio Show on Hulu next month, leaving fans curious to see if her new romance with Landon will make an appearance in the streaming series.