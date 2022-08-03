Landon Barker takes shot at Eminem with cheeky TikTok comment

Travis Barker’s son, Landon Barker, has taken an unexpected shot at rapper Eminem on TikTok.

The Barker family are no stranger to the world of music, with Travis enjoying an incredible run as a drummer for the rock band Blink-182, while also collaborating with a number of other hip-hop artists.

Landon has found himself in the middle of an online beef after making his relationship with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio public, as the couple has been involved in a shade-slinging match with ex-partner Lil Huddy.

On August 2, Landon posted a new TikTok video with the caption: “Wanna be’s dissing me.”

Landon Barker takes shot at Eminem

While many of his followers were convinced the clip was an extension of the ongoing online feuds Landon is involved in, the 18-year-old took aim at somebody else in the comments… None other than Eminem.

After one user said “Team Eminem” in the comment, he replied: “Never that.”

Landon Barker, TikTok This is what Landon Barker said in the replies.

Eminem has been busy promoting the release of his next Greatest Hits album, which is called Curtain Call 2. The tracklist includes a number of fan favorites, from Crack A Bottle to Rap God.

The famous artist has not yet responded to the jibe from Barker, although – given how famous his Dad is – it might just be a matter of time.

In the replies, one fan said: “Never say that, Landon.” Another posted: “Let’s not,” predicting a mention like this could prompt Eminem to reply.