ACE Family's Catherine Paiz hits back at claims of flirting with Jake Paul - Dexerto

ACE Family’s Catherine Paiz hits back at claims of flirting with Jake Paul

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:56

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Jake Paul, The ACE Family

The ACE Family has become involved in yet another controversy, after YouTube star Jake Paul accused matriarch Catherine Paiz of flirting with him in the DMs — but Catherine is having none of the speculation from her fanbase.

The drama started after Austin McBroom — patriarch of the ACE Family — posted an photo to Instagram on November 15, showing himself wearing boxing gloves while posing with his wife in gym.

“I’ve been an athlete my entire life, so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved,” McBroom captioned the pic. “Jake Paul been running from me for years. I got 5 million dollars for whoever steps into the ring with me.”

It seems that Jake Paul was completely unfazed by this challenge, as he reposted the photo to his Instagram stories with a shocking caption.

Jake Paul claims that Catherine Paiz is in his DMs in an Instagram story.
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul responded to Austin’s mocking by publicly claiming that his wife, Catherine, had been messaging him.

“I’d be more worried about your wife in my DMs,” he wrote.

This kicked off a storm of controversy around the trio, with many critics seeming to speculate the merits of Catherine’s loyalty — but she isn’t backing down from the heat, as told by her response to a curious fan regarding the matter.

In an Instagram stories post on November 18, Paiz responded to the controversy, after one fan asked if she really had been sliding in Jake Paul’s DMs.

“Respectfully, anyone with a brain knows that’s not true,” she wrote. “Not saying you don’t have a brain, but you get it.”

While Paiz herself is adamant that there’s nothing going on between she and Jake, the youngest Paul brother also posted a poll to Instagram asking his fans if he should post the “receipts” of their purported conversations, along with a screenshot that appears to show Paiz asking him to delete his accusations of their alleged flirtation.

Jake Paul asks fans if he should expose the "receipts" between himself and Catherine Paiz.
Instagram: Jake Paul
Jake Paul claimed to have “receipts” of his conversations with Catherine Paiz.

This news also follows an accidental video upload from the ACE Family in October, which showed the couple appearing to get into an argument, with McBroom shouting at Paiz.

Although the couple quickly explained the issue away as a normal and “realistic” part of everyday married life, the incident has left some fans on edge, while others congratulated the duo for “keeping it real.”

Entertainment

xQc banned from Twitch after Fall Guys stream sniping controversy

Published: 18/Nov/2020 18:20 Updated: 18/Nov/2020 18:48

by Calum Patterson
Twitch: xQc

Twitch has taken action against its most-watched broadcaster, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, following controversy during the GlitchCon 2020 Twitch Rivals event.

xQc was accused of ‘stream sniping’ opponents during the Fall Guys portion of the event, which landed him in hot water with other big-name streamers, including shroud, DrLupo and tyler1.

  • xQc has been temporarily suspended from Twitch for stream sniping in Twitch Rivals
  • Twitch has also banned him from Twitch Rivals events for 6 months
  • He must forfeit his prize money from GlitchCon
  • xQc is currently the most-watched, and highest-earning, broadcaster on the platform

Shroud and tyler1 both speculated that he could face a ban from the platform, although wondered if Twitch would be lenient given Lengyel’s status on the platform. He was by far the most-watched streamer in terms of hours watched throughout October 2020.

xQc while live streaming on Twitch
Twitch/xQc
xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

xQc banned after stream sniping

However, stream sniping is explicitly mentioned as a violation of Twitch’s community guidelines, and all broadcasters are held to the same standard.

In addition to his temporary ban from the platform, the length of which has not been clarified at the time of writing, xQc is also banned from all Twitch Rivals events for six months

He has also forfeited his prize money from the GlitchCon 2020 event.

xQc immediately apologized for his actions in the aftermath of the stream sniping fiasco, and asked his fans not to defend him. He admitted it was wrong: “I’m sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry.”

This is xQc’s fourth suspension from Twitch in as many years. The statement from Twitch Rivals reads: “We take Twitch Rivals player conduct extremely seriously. This type of behavior is unacceptable and will not be taken lightly.”

The ban is of particular note, as it is one of the very rare times Twitch will take action against one of it’s top streamers. According to reports, xQc was the highest-earning streamer on all of Twitch throughout 2020.