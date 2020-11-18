ACE Family's Catherine Paiz hits back at claims of flirting with Jake Paul - Dexerto

The ACE Family has become involved in yet another controversy, after YouTube star Jake Paul accused matriarch Catherine Paiz of flirting with him in the DMs — but Catherine is having none of the speculation from her fanbase.

The drama started after Austin McBroom — patriarch of the ACE Family — posted an photo to Instagram on November 15, showing himself wearing boxing gloves while posing with his wife in gym.

“I’ve been an athlete my entire life, so it would be disappointing for me not to get involved,” McBroom captioned the pic. “Jake Paul been running from me for years. I got 5 million dollars for whoever steps into the ring with me.”

It seems that Jake Paul was completely unfazed by this challenge, as he reposted the photo to his Instagram stories with a shocking caption.

“I’d be more worried about your wife in my DMs,” he wrote.

This kicked off a storm of controversy around the trio, with many critics seeming to speculate the merits of Catherine’s loyalty — but she isn’t backing down from the heat, as told by her response to a curious fan regarding the matter.

In an Instagram stories post on November 18, Paiz responded to the controversy, after one fan asked if she really had been sliding in Jake Paul’s DMs.

“Respectfully, anyone with a brain knows that’s not true,” she wrote. “Not saying you don’t have a brain, but you get it.”

While Paiz herself is adamant that there’s nothing going on between she and Jake, the youngest Paul brother also posted a poll to Instagram asking his fans if he should post the “receipts” of their purported conversations, along with a screenshot that appears to show Paiz asking him to delete his accusations of their alleged flirtation.

This news also follows an accidental video upload from the ACE Family in October, which showed the couple appearing to get into an argument, with McBroom shouting at Paiz.

Although the couple quickly explained the issue away as a normal and “realistic” part of everyday married life, the incident has left some fans on edge, while others congratulated the duo for “keeping it real.”