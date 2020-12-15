Charli D’Amelio locked out of TikTok account following Dixie ban

Charli D’Amelio has explained in an Instagram Live that she is currently locked out of her TikTok account after her sister Dixie was hacked.

On December 13, Dixie’s account was deleted, following a series of strange posts on her 46.2 million follower page. The hacker appeared to have posted several TikTok clips on the page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd.”

Shortly after, her father’s profile, which boasts a following of 8.8 million fans, had similar clips posted on the timeline. Multiple posts even have the hashtag “#F*ckTheDamelios.”

As the most popular creator on the app, Charli is at significant risk of a security breach, especially as it looks like the hackers are targeting their family in particular. The hackers also threatened to “get Charli’s profile next.”

Although Dixie’s account is now back online, the family isn’t out of the woods just yet. In a livestream that has now been posted in full to YouTube, Charli explained that everyone, including her and her content team, were locked out, and that it was for her safety.

“With all of the hacking that has been going on lately, I currently do not have access to my TikTok account,” she said. “It’s a precautionary measure to make sure that the account is safe and inaccessible to hackers.”

“TikTok [has] locked everyone out of my account,” she added. “That way, nothing would happen to any more of my family’s TikTok accounts. So, I currently do not have [access]… [and] I’m not 100% positive when [I’ll] get it back.”

Charli noted that she understood her fans were concerned that she hadn’t been posting and were upset she had not used her platform to speak on current events. She expressed regret that she couldn’t use the platform where she had the greatest number of followers but maintained she will continue to use Instagram and Twitter as much as possible.

At the time of writing it looks like Charli’s TikTok account is still online, but it remains unclear when it will be safe enough for her to start posting again.