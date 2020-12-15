Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio locked out of TikTok account following Dixie ban

Published: 15/Dec/2020 11:58

by Alice Hearing
Charli D'Amelio TikTok ban
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

Charli D’Amelio has explained in an Instagram Live that she is currently locked out of her TikTok account after her sister Dixie was hacked.

On December 13, Dixie’s account was deleted, following a series of strange posts on her 46.2 million follower page. The hacker appeared to have posted several TikTok clips on the page before disabling the profile. The account’s bio was also updated to read “follow @koiiddd.”

Shortly after, her father’s profile, which boasts a following of 8.8 million fans, had similar clips posted on the timeline. Multiple posts even have the hashtag “#F*ckTheDamelios.”

As the most popular creator on the app, Charli is at significant risk of a security breach, especially as it looks like the hackers are targeting their family in particular. The hackers also threatened to “get Charli’s profile next.”

Charli D'Amelio TikTok
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli is the most followed creator on TikTok

Although Dixie’s account is now back online, the family isn’t out of the woods just yet. In a livestream that has now been posted in full to YouTube, Charli explained that everyone, including her and her content team, were locked out, and that it was for her safety.

“With all of the hacking that has been going on lately, I currently do not have access to my TikTok account,” she said. “It’s a precautionary measure to make sure that the account is safe and inaccessible to hackers.”

“TikTok [has] locked everyone out of my account,” she added. “That way, nothing would happen to any more of my family’s TikTok accounts. So, I currently do not have [access]… [and] I’m not 100% positive when [I’ll] get it back.”

Charli noted that she understood her fans were concerned that she hadn’t been posting and were upset she had not used her platform to speak on current events. She expressed regret that she couldn’t use the platform where she had the greatest number of followers but maintained she will continue to use Instagram and Twitter as much as possible.

At the time of writing it looks like Charli’s TikTok account is still online, but it remains unclear when it will be safe enough for her to start posting again.

Entertainment

Mr Beast reveals how canceled YouTube video cost him $800k

Published: 15/Dec/2020 11:16

by Jacob Hale
mr beast sad
YouTube: MrBeast

Share

Mr Beast

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for his extravagant, high-cost videos — but he’s now revealed that a recently-canceled three-part YouTube video has cost him $800,000.

Mr Beast usually loses his money from videos in which he gives away expensive prizes, even including a private island, so it is usually well-planned out and, at the very least, his millions of subscribers get to enjoy the content that comes out of it.

Now, Mr Beast has come out to apologize on his second Twitter account for the lack of main channel uploads of late, having not posted a video there since November 28, or for 17 days at the time of writing.

He also revealed that this is due to a three-part YouTube video, similar to that of the island mentioned above, “falling apart” after they spent weeks on it.

Obviously, this is disappointing for fans of the YouTuber who would’ve loved to see what came of this three-part miniseries and what it was all about.

More disappointing, though, is on Mr Beast’s bank account, which clearly suffered big-time when it came to these videos “falling apart.”

After a fan asked how much money was essentially wasted putting together these videos, Beast responded that he “spent about $800,000 on the videos that didn’t work out” — which must be a seriously frustrating blow to see the content not come off with such investment.

That works out to over $250k per video and, while we can’t imagine that’s how much Mr Beast spends on every single one, it goes to show that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows if you’re a top YouTuber; this is a seriously devastating amount of money.

This makes us question just how big the YouTube videos were going to be and, with that kind of investment, we imagine it would’ve made for some seriously fun viewing.