Mr Beast reveals how canceled YouTube video cost him $800k

Published: 15/Dec/2020 11:16

by Jacob Hale
mr beast sad
YouTube: MrBeast

Mr Beast

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson is known for his extravagant, high-cost videos — but he’s now revealed that a recently-canceled three-part YouTube video has cost him $800,000.

Mr Beast usually loses his money from videos in which he gives away expensive prizes, even including a private island, so it is usually well-planned out and, at the very least, his millions of subscribers get to enjoy the content that comes out of it.

Now, Mr Beast has come out to apologize on his second Twitter account for the lack of main channel uploads of late, having not posted a video there since November 28, or for 17 days at the time of writing.

He also revealed that this is due to a three-part YouTube video, similar to that of the island mentioned above, “falling apart” after they spent weeks on it.

Obviously, this is disappointing for fans of the YouTuber who would’ve loved to see what came of this three-part miniseries and what it was all about.

More disappointing, though, is on Mr Beast’s bank account, which clearly suffered big-time when it came to these videos “falling apart.”

After a fan asked how much money was essentially wasted putting together these videos, Beast responded that he “spent about $800,000 on the videos that didn’t work out” — which must be a seriously frustrating blow to see the content not come off with such investment.

That works out to over $250k per video and, while we can’t imagine that’s how much Mr Beast spends on every single one, it goes to show that it’s not all sunshine and rainbows if you’re a top YouTuber; this is a seriously devastating amount of money.

This makes us question just how big the YouTube videos were going to be and, with that kind of investment, we imagine it would’ve made for some seriously fun viewing.

Charli D’Amelio responds to criticism over Brandon Bernard reaction

Published: 15/Dec/2020 5:00

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Charli D'Amelio Brandon Bernard Criticism
Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio has apologized to her fans for not being more vocal about the Brandon Bernard situation, and vowed to use her platform to raise awareness on social issues and make a difference in people’s lives.

Charli D’Amelio was criticized for not being more vocal about Brandon Bernard’s execution. He was sentenced to death for a botched robbery that resulted in two murders back in 1999. However, he was 18-years-old at the time, which sparked a debate about whether the death penalty was too much.

The main argument was that he was only slightly older than his co-conspirators, who were both deemed ineligible for the death penalty. Plus, he showed signs of being reformed and remorseful. In the end, though, it didn’t change the outcome. He was ultimately killed by lethal injection.

Many celebrities and influencers expressed their condolences on social media. However, some of them, including Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, and James Charles, came under for not being more vocal about the situation.

Charli D'Amelio Brandon Bernard Criticism
Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio was criticized for not being more vocal about the Brandon Bernard situation.

Charli D’Amelio’s initial tweet summarized her thoughts quite well. “After not being on my phone all day, I checked Twitter to see what is going on with Brandon Bernard, and I’m incredibly disgusted to see him be put to death,” she said.

“He does not deserve this, and it breaks my heart that our outdated legal system is taking the life of an undeserving man,” she added.

However, Charli D’Amelio’s followers were disappointed that she hadn’t been more vocal about it in the lead-up to his execution. They begged her to start using her platform to help make a difference, and she responded.

“I feel like I have been given the platform that I’ve been given for a reason, and I am extremely sorry that I have not used it to the best of my ability,” she said. “Going forward, [I] will be doing the absolute best I can to… help other people and [let them] know that I’m there for them.”

“Three days ago, I genuinely was not on my phone,” she said, in response to not being more vocal about the issue. “I shot four youtube videos in a day from the second I woke up until the second I went to bed.”

Charli D'Amelio Brandon Bernard Criticism
Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio apologized to her fans and vowed to use her platform better.

“So, due to what happened, and the fact that I was not able to help, I see how hurt you guys are, and it really makes me feel horrible,” she said. The expressions on her face were honest and sincere.

 “So, in the bio of my TikTok account, I will be linking my Twitter so you can see all the petitions and be able to educate yourselves as well as me educating myself because that’s my job,” she added.

“If I am going to be an influencer, I want to influence for a good reason,” she said.

“Going forward, please send me things that you would like me to talk about because that’s what I want to do, and I don’t want to disappoint you guys or let you guys down ever.”

Everyone has their opinion on Charli D’Amelio, but there’s no denying that she cares about her fans. Her response to all the criticism is a testament to that.

More importantly, she’s determined to use her platform to help make a difference moving forward, and that’s what everyone likes to see.