Charli & Dixie D’Amelio mocked over “painful” Jingle Ball performance

TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are being criticized online after performing together at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, with people calling their performance “awkward” and “painful.”

The D’Amelio sisters are two of the most popular stars from TikTok, with a combined follower count of 180 million. Charli is even the most-followed account on the app, proving just how huge their fanbase really is.

Charli is best-known for her dancing, having gone viral on countless occasions with her take on TikTok’s most viral dances. On the other hand, older sister Dixie is better known for her music career, having released several hits over the past couple of years.

Advertisement

Now, the pair have joined forces to perform together, first debuting their dual performance at Kiss FM’s Jingle Ball at the start of December with Charli acting as one of the backup dancers to Dixie’s set.

But while there were plenty of fans who loved watching the girls dance and sing on the same stage, their latest set has brought in a fresh wave of hate.

Read More: Austin McBroom teases boxing return

Under a video posted by iHeartRadio with over three million views, commenters have been slating the performance.

“They’re giving anyone a microphone nowadays,” one user wrote, with another saying, “it’s giving high school talent show.”

Advertisement

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“This is painful to watch,” was a sentiment echoed by several commenters, with others saying that “sometimes TikTok dancing just doesn’t translate well.”

However, despite the hate, there were some people that enjoyed seeing the sisters get to perform together on such a big stage, saying “the fact that her little sister is her backup dancer is too cute.”

It’s not clear how often the pair will perform together in the future, but it seems that opinion is truly divided on the D’Amelio sisters’ abilities.