David Dobrik, Charli D'Amelio and more nominated for 2020 Streamy Awards - Dexerto

David Dobrik, Charli D’Amelio and more nominated for 2020 Streamy Awards

Published: 21/Oct/2020 23:20

by Virginia Glaze
The full list of nominees for the 2020 Streamy Awards have been released, including such names as David Dobrik, Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Mr Beast, and other top-tier internet superstars.

The Streamy Awards recognize the best of the internet’s content creators, placing an emphasis on influencers from platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch.

Acting as the Oscars of the online world, it makes sense that the Streamys mark a huge part of the year for these personalities — but it’s not just YouTubers and TikTokers that have won the esteemed award, in the past.

Even names from the A-list celebrity sphere have crossed over into Streamy history, with the likes of actor Neil Patrick Harris and EDM artist Marshmello having been nominated in previous Streamy Awards.

A photo of a Streamy Award trophy on the red carpet.
Twitter: @streamys
The 2020 Streamy Awards nominees have been released, including such names as Mr Beast, David Dobrik, and more.

This year, the 10th annual Streamy Awards sees the involvement of huge names in the social media realm, with a massive haul of TikTokers lined up as nominees. We’ve gathered all of the categories below:

Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • David Dobrik
  • Dixie D’Amelio
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • James Charles
  • Larray
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Mr Beast
  • Sarah Cooper

Show of the Year

  • A Heist with Markiplier
  • Binging with Babish
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • Game Master Network
  • Good Mythical Morning
  • Instant Influencer
  • Liza on Demand
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • UNHhhh

International

  • HIKAKIN (Japan)
  • Mikecrack (Spain)
  • Mythpat (India)
  • Sandra Cires Art (Cuba)
  • Whindersson Nunes (Brazil)

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

  • Addison Rae
  • Charli D’Amelio
  • Dream
  • Spencer X
  • ZHC

Collaboration

  • David Dobrik and Justin Bieber – SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!!
  • The Hype House – TURNING THE HYPE HOUSE INTO A TRAMPOLINE PARK!
  • Jackie Aina and Naomi Campbell – NAOMI CAMPBELL GETS GLAM WITH ME!!!
  • Sway LA – Most Likely To Challenge!
  • Zach King and David Blaine – David Blaine Tricks Zach King with Zoom Magic

Crossover

  • Jack Black
  • Jason Derulo
  • Kevin James
  • Naomi Campbell
  • Will Smith

First Person

  • Alex Warren
  • David Dobrik
  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Larray
  • Logan Paul

Live Streamer

  • NICKMERCS
  • Ninja
  • Pokimane
  • Shroud
  • Typical Gamer

Show Awards

Indie Series

  • 20 Seconds to Live
  • Arun Considers
  • Choose Me: An Abortion Story
  • Chris and Jack
  • The Lock Down Buddy

Live Series

  • BET’s House Party
  • Bright Minded: Live with Miley Cyrus
  • D-Nice’s Club Quarantine
  • Reunited Apart with Josh Gad
  • Verzuz

Live Special

  • #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020
  • MrBeast’s $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament
  • Some Good News Prom with Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, & Chance the Rapper
  • Travis Scott and Fortnite Present: Astronomical
  • YouTube Dear Class of 2020

Podcast

  • Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
  • H3 Podcast
  • Impaulsive
  • On Purpose with Jay Shetty
  • VIEWS with David Dobrik and Jason Nash

Scripted Series

  • A Heist with Markiplier
  • Could You Survive the Movies?
  • Epic Rap Battles of History
  • FPS Logic
  • Liza on Demand

Unscripted Series

  • Brave Wilderness
  • Challenge Accepted
  • Instant Influencer
  • Jeff’s Barbershop
  • UNHhhh

Subject Awards

Animated

  • illymation
  • Jaiden Animations
  • Ketnipz
  • The Land Of Boggs
  • TheOdd1sOut

Beauty

  • Bailey Sarian
  • Brad Mondo
  • Hyram
  • Jackie Aina
  • James Charles

Comedy

  • Brandon Rogers
  • Brittany Tomlinson
  • Gus Johnson
  • Nigel Ng
  • Sarah Cooper

Commentary

  • ContraPoints
  • D’Angelo Wallace
  • Danny Gonzalez
  • Jarvis Johnson
  • Tiffany Ferguson

Dance

  • BFunk
  • Dytto
  • Matt Steffanina
  • Michael Le
  • Sofie Dossi

Documentary

  • AntsCanada
  • Justin Bieber: Seasons
  • Nikita Unfiltered
  • The Secret Life of Lele Pons
  • State Of Grace

Fashion and Style

  • bestdressed
  • Bretman Rock
  • LaurDIY
  • Sneaker Shopping
  • Wisdom Kaye

Food

  • Alex French Guy Cooking
  • Babish Culinary Universe
  • How To Cook That
  • Joshua Weissman
  • Tabitha Brown

Gaming

  • Dream
  • FGTeeV
  • Jelly
  • LaurenzSide
  • PrestonPlayz

Health and Wellness

  • Chloe Ting
  • Demi Bagby
  • Doctor Mike
  • The Fitness Marshall
  • Kati Morton

Kids and Family

  • A for Adley
  • Goo Goo Colors
  • Kids Diana Show
  • Rebecca Zamolo
  • Ryan’s World

Learning and Education

  • ChrisFix
  • onlyjayus
  • Mark Rober
  • NileRed
  • Peter Sripol

Lifestyle

  • Alexa Rivera
  • Calle y Poché
  • Jennelle Eliana
  • Larray
  • Rickey Thompson

News

  • All Gas No Brakes
  • Complex News
  • HasanAbi
  • The Philip DeFranco Show
  • Some More News

Sports

  • 2HYPE
  • Braille Skateboarding
  • Dude Perfect
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies
  • Ryan García

Technology

  • iJustine
  • Marques Brownlee
  • Michael Reeves
  • Simone Giertz
  • Stuff Made Here

Craft Awards

Cinematography

  • Cole Bennett – Lyrical Lemonade
  • Devin Graham – devinsupertramp
  • Niels Lindelien – Lindsey Stirling
  • Peter McKinnon – Peter McKinnon
  • Pierre Wikberg – Climbkhana TWO

Editing

  • Casey Neistat – CaseyNeistat
  • derkslurp – derkslurp
  • Emma Chamberlain – emma chamberlain
  • Evan Puschak – Nerdwriter1
  • Hayden Hillier-Smith – Logan Paul

Visual and Special Effects

  • Aaron Benitez – Aaron’s Animals
  • Buttered Side Down – Buttered Side Down
  • CyreneQ – CyreneQ
  • Sam Wickert and Brendan Forde – Chalk Warfare 4.0
  • Zach King – Zach King

Writing

  • Akilah Hughes, Milana Vayntrub, Brian McElhaney, and Nick Kocher – Making Fun with Akilah and Milana
  • CalebCity – CalebCity
  • Chris W. Smith and Jack De Sena – Chris and Jack
  • James – Casually Explained
  • Zach Sherwin, Nice Peter, EpicLLOYD, and Carter Deems – Epic Rap Battles of History

Social Good Awards

Company or Brand

  • Barbie – Career of the Year
  • Dave’s Killer Bread – Second Chance Employment
  • Lyft – Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys

Creator

  • The Game Theorists – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital #CancelCancer LIVE
  • Mr Beast – Feeding America Food Drive
  • Nabela Noor – NoorHouse

Nonprofit or NGO

  • Arbor Day Foundation – #TeamTrees
  • COVID-19 Response Fund – Post Malone x Nirvana Tribute – Livestream
  • Equal Justice Initiative – Bear Witness, Take Action

Brand Awards

Agency of the Year

  • BEN
  • Portal A
  • R&CPMK
  • Reach
  • VaynerMedia

Brand of the Year

  • Barbie
  • Disney+
  • Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Netflix
  • Old Spice

Brand Engagement

  • 100 Thieves Cash App Compound Reveal – Cash App
  • 5-Minute Crafts – Barbie
  • Need for Speed Heat x David Dobrik – Electronic Arts
  • Rihanna’s Summer Fenty Face Tutorial – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • Under the Influencer – Comedy Central

Branded Content: Series

  • Cold as Balls – Old Spice
  • No Days Off: Sports Prodigies – Got Milk?
  • Second Chances – Dave’s Killer Bread
  • Under a Rock with Tig Notaro – Amazon Alexa
  • Undercover Lyft – Lyft

Branded Content: Video

  • Aladdin Meets Parkour in Real Life – Uzbekistan Tourism
  • ASMR SNAP SHADOWS TUTORIAL W/ AMANDLA STENBERG – Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
  • I Trained Like Black Widow – Marvel Strike Force
  • James Charles Spills the Tea on His Glow – Ole Henriksen Skincare
  • We Lost A FaZe Member – G FUEL

Creator Product

  • Chamberlain Coffee – Emma Chamberlain
  • Dragun Beauty – Nikita Dragun
  • Hairitage – Mindy McKnight
  • McKinnon Camera Pack – Peter McKinnon
  • Spacestation Integrations
  • Pro Ant Farms – AntsCanada

Influencer Campaign

  • #ALLNIGHTERLEGEND – Urban Decay
  • #HotGuysMakingLipstick – Bite Beauty
  • Google Pixel 4
  • Nebula
  • Superstars in Training – WWE

Multi-Platform Campaign

  • Disney+ Launch – Disney
  • Gift it Forward with Cardi B – Pepsi
  • The Greatest Challenge of All Time with Cristiano Ronaldo and Marta – Clear (Unilever)
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Star Wars
  • Tito’s Made To Order – Tito’s Vodka
  • First Tube Media

Social Good Campaign

  • #DistanceDance – P&G
  • My Vaping Mistake – The Real Cost
  • Seize the Awkward – The Jed Foundation
  • Teens for Jeans – Aéropostale
  • Undercover Lyft with Alicia Keys – LyftUp

You can find out more about the 2020 Streamy Awards on their official website, and catch the ceremony live as it happens via their YouTube channel on Sunday, December 13.

David Dobrik’s vlog returns as Borat smashes up his Tesla

Published: 21/Oct/2020 23:09

by Theo Salaun
In a crossover nobody saw coming, David Dobrik united with Sacha Baron Cohen to film a surprise return vlog in which Borat visited the Vlog Squad founder for a day full of outlandish behavior and Los Angeles culture shocks.

With Borat, nothing is surreptitious and the iconic Kazakh filmmaker’s entrance to Dobrik’s newest vlog was no exception. Rolling into the estate in a large truck, much like the one popularized by traveling ice cream salesmen and postal workers, Borat’s driving proved to be as difficult to restrain as his unfiltered dialogue.

Fewer than 30 seconds into the highly anticipated return vlog, the legendary, mustachioed auteur had smashed through the YouTuber’s Tesla’s door. But, as one would expect from this collision of content creators, the expensive vehicle’s mutilation was not the last of the vlog’s material casualties. 

It’s about a six-minute video in total but filled to the brim with obnoxious content for a tremendous resumption of content following a significant hiatus in which Dobrik didn’t post a real video for over five months.

The original Borat film came out in 2006 and, 14 years later, the Kazakh reporter returns with a sequel scheduled for October 23, 2020. In the first movie, he was popularly infatuated with an American entertainment icon, Pamela Anderson.

Now, it appears that he has become interested in another media superstar: David Dobrik. Or, as Borat calls him: “Dubrovnik.”

Although things started off poorly, with a first impression marked by a smashed vehicle, Borat quickly tried to remedy the new relationship by making an effort to fix the $150,000 car before settling on presenting gifts. Among those gifts, a variety of raw meats offered from a small, leather duffle bag, Dobrik and friends seemed most intrigued by the pangolin.

borat gift movie
Amazon
Unlike the gift seen in promos for the Borat sequel, Dobrik was offered a selection of raw, exotic meats.

Things then proceeded pleasantly, aside from a close call involving a female friend of the channel and some perhaps unsavory assumptions from Borat. But, with that shower jump scare narrowly avoided, the group moved on to the Los Angeles streets for a surprisingly wholesome guided tour.

At one point, the gray-suited character was excited by seeing someone in a mouse costume, prompting David to explain that “it’s Minnie Mouse!” Unsurprisingly, he quickly shut down what he believed are lies from his new tour guide: “No, it is big.”

After such a long period away from producing vlogs, this was quite the return, albeit a costly one. Still, despite ruining Dobrik’s Tesla and his gumball machine, the exchange of cultures was ultimately a jovial one and continued proof that crossover content is quality content. 