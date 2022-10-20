Charli D’Amelio fans divided as TikTok star reveals her new tattoos

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio officially unveiled two of her newest tattoos on Instagram — but fans aren’t really sure how to feel about the influencer’s latest ink.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s second most-followed content creator, who lost her top spot back in June to fellow influencer Khaby Lame after two years of unrivaled popularity on the platform.

Boasting over 148 million followers on the video-sharing app, Charli has also scored a slew of brand deals (even getting her own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts) on top of nabbing a reality TV show with her family, The D’Amelio Show.

As part of the new season, which started airing back in September, Charli decided to show off a few of her new tattoos, the process for which was documented in the series’ latest episode.

Charli posted a few pics of her new ink to Instagram on October 19. In the post, she’s got the word “rebel” tattooed on her arm in simple lettering, which fans take to mean as a tribute to her pet dog, Rebel.

Instagram: charlidamelio

The TikToker also got two squiggly hearts placed on her wrist — but a few of her fans aren’t really sure how to feel about them.

“I could’ve tattooed those myself while drunk,” one user said of the body art.

“All that for this?” another asked

“I still wanna know the thought behind those ‘hearts,'” another quipped.

Instagram: charlidamelio

Charli D’Amelio explains meaning behind divisive heart tattoos

In the show, Charli explained that the hearts were drawn by both of her grandmothers, and are thus another tribute to beloved family members.

In fact, Charli hit back at the criticism over her new tats in the show’s newest episode. “These were really messy for a reason,” she said. “And I wanted them that way, because I didn’t want them to be different from what they drew, so that meant a lot to me.”

However, there are just as many fans who are absolutely loving Charli’s new tattoos, with her comments section mostly flooded with support for the TikTok queen.

These are far from the star’s first tats, too; according to Charli, she’s got a total of 15 small tattoos, with plans to get even more in the future.

Charli wasn’t the only one to get inked in the latest episode of the D’Amelio show, either; in fact, her whole family went under the needle to get small tattoos that are meaningful to each of them.

The D’Amelio Show is airing alongside Charli and her mother, Heidi’s, ongoing appearance in Dancing With The Stars.