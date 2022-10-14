Charli D’Amelio mocked for being “freaked out” over slime in Kids’ Choice Awards interview

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

Charli D’Amelio is facing backlash over one of her older interviews at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where she said she was “freaked out” at the possibility of getting ‘slimed.’

The Kids’ Choice Awards are produced by Nickelodeon every year, and recognize the best names in TV, music, and entertainment as determined by voters who watch the channel.

Charli D’Amelio won the 2022 Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Female Creator — but before she hopped on stage to accept the award, she did an interview where she revealed just how nervous she was about the whole ordeal.

You see, at the Kids’ Choice Awards, it’s pretty common for nominees and winners to get ‘slimed.’ It’s exactly what it sounds like, and those who get ‘slimed’ are never sure if, or when, they’ll get suddenly covered in gallons of green goo.

In fact, Charli D’Amelio got slimed back in 2021, when she took home the Kids’ Choice Award for Favorite Female Social Star (all while host David Dobrik laughed it up in the background).

Having been slimed before, Charli was understandably concerned about getting slimed again in 2022… especially since she only brought one outfit.

Charli D’Amelio’s old Kids’ Choice Awards interview sparks backlash from critics

“I have been freaking out all day,” she said in an interview prior to the Awards. “I don’t know, I don’t have any other clothes!”

Charli’s voice trembled a bit when she responded to the interviewer, and her face scrunched up in a cringe — something that one TikTok creator poked fun at in a fan-made edit that overlaid sad music on top of the interview footage.

Their video went viral, prompting critics to lash out at the former TikTok queen for seemingly being upset over the possibility of getting slimed.

“I wish I had problems like this,” one commenter wrote.

“Owwww it’s so hard being rich and famous,” another said.

“But being slimed is the whole point of the event,” another user pointed out.

Lucky for Charli, she didn’t end up getting slimed this year… but she did almost slip and fall after climbing up on the catwalk to accept her award.

Instead, MrBeast and Dixie D’Amelio ended up getting slimed. You can read up on our hub of all the influencers who took home awards at this year’s KCA right here on Dexerto.