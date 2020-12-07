Logo
Charli D’Amelio speaks out on “110% fake” photoshopped swimsuit photo

Published: 7/Dec/2020 12:04

by Georgina Smith
Charli D'Amelio has her thumbs up with a blue background
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on her podcast about a photoshopped picture of her without a bikini top on that spread through the internet, imploring her fans not to believe everything they see on the internet.

Charli D’Amelio has skyrocketed to the top of TikTok in the past year, hitting an enormous 100 million followers on the platform back in November.

While she’s primarily known for her dance content in short video form, she and her sister Dixie have gone on to branch out into a variety of new industries, and have even started their own podcast together called ‘2 Chix.’

In the past, Dixie and Addison Rae have expressed their discomfort with inappropriate ‘deepfakes’ of them that were circulating on social media, the young stars feeling violated even if the image was not actually them in reality.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio look at each other laughing
YouTube: The D'Amelio Family
The D’Amelio sisters are very much a team.

Now, 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has spoken out on the 2 Chix podcast about a similar instance of inappropriate editing of photos of her that have been ‘leaked’ on the internet.

“So everyone kept talking about, ‘did you see that photo of Charli? Did you see that photo of Charli?’ And I was like, ‘what are you guys talking about?’ I was so confused,” Charli explained.

Elaborating on the photo in question, she said “someone took a screenshot of a TikTok of mine, from I don’t even know how long ago. And I was wearing a swimsuit. And they photoshopped my swimsuit top off. And tried to ‘expose’ me with it, as if the original video is not still posted on my account.”

Topic starts at 10:19

While the image seems too outrageous to take seriously, the star explained that people are often quick to believe what they see on the internet, saying “all of the people that follow me were like ‘yeah that’s 110% fake.’ But people believe it!”

She ended by sending a message to her followers, many of them who will still be very young. “Anyway, don’t believe everything you see on the internet. I was not going to address this because it’s just stupid, but I felt like it was important to get that out there. So if you see something of me, it was not me.”

The power of editing software these days certainly poses a concern for many high profile influencers, and there is no doubt that there will be incidents much like this one in the near future.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.