Charli D’Amelio under fire after fans miss out on paid Zoom meeting

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has received backlash after some of her fans were seemingly unable to join a virtual webinar for her new book, despite buying tickets at $22 for the event.

After becoming the first to hit 100 million followers on TikTok for her entertaining dance videos, Charli D’Amelio has become one of the biggest influencers in the world, building a massive following online across multiple platforms.

The TikTok star recently announced that she would be releasing a book on her success called “Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide To Keeping It Real” and would also be hosting a virtual Zoom webinar to connect with some fans.

The tickets were exclusively available for the first few who had purchased a book bundle, and the Zoom link was supposed to be sent out via email, to those who were scheduled to attend.

However, following the virtual event on December 5, some who had purchased tickets to the virtual webinar claimed that they were unable to join Charli’s Zoom call and criticized the TikTok star’s handling of the event.

The backlash was first shared by Instagram page TikTokInsiders, which highlighted images of a fan’s receipt to the live Q&A and their claims about being unable to join the Zoom call.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tiktokinsiders <3 (@tiktokinsiders)

“A lot of people paid for Charli’s book Zoom event thing, including me, and didn’t get to join,” they claimed, frustrated with how it was organized.

They also questioned the entire event, suggesting that it could have been a “scam” but responses from some of D’Amelio’s fans revealed that the meeting actually did go ahead.

It is still unclear why certain ticket holders were unable to join the webinar but some suggested that they might have reached maximum capacity for Zoom meetings before everyone could join.

As of now, Charli has yet to respond to any of the backlash and has not addressed those who were unable to join the event.