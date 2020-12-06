Logo
Charli D’Amelio under fire after fans miss out on paid Zoom meeting

Published: 6/Dec/2020 14:08

by Daniel Cleary
charli damelio holding her book
Charlie D'Amelio, Instagram

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has received backlash after some of her fans were seemingly unable to join a virtual webinar for her new book, despite buying tickets at $22 for the event.

After becoming the first to hit 100 million followers on TikTok for her entertaining dance videos, Charli D’Amelio has become one of the biggest influencers in the world, building a massive following online across multiple platforms.

The TikTok star recently announced that she would be releasing a book on her success called “Essentially Charli: The Ultimate Guide To Keeping It Real” and would also be hosting a virtual Zoom webinar to connect with some fans.

Charli damelio reading her book
Charlie D'Amelio, Instagram
Charli D’Amelio revealed she would be hosting a live Q&A for some fans who bought her book.

The tickets were exclusively available for the first few who had purchased a book bundle, and the Zoom link was supposed to be sent out via email, to those who were scheduled to attend.

However, following the virtual event on December 5, some who had purchased tickets to the virtual webinar claimed that they were unable to join Charli’s Zoom call and criticized the TikTok star’s handling of the event.

The backlash was first shared by Instagram page TikTokInsiders, which highlighted images of a fan’s receipt to the live Q&A and their claims about being unable to join the Zoom call.

“A lot of people paid for Charli’s book Zoom event thing, including me, and didn’t get to join,” they claimed, frustrated with how it was organized.

They also questioned the entire event, suggesting that it could have been a “scam” but responses from some of D’Amelio’s fans revealed that the meeting actually did go ahead.

It is still unclear why certain ticket holders were unable to join the webinar but some suggested that they might have reached maximum capacity for Zoom meetings before everyone could join.

As of now, Charli has yet to respond to any of the backlash and has not addressed those who were unable to join the event.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.