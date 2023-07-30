Cardi B goes viral after throwing microphone at fan who tossed drink

Cardi B has gone viral after a video showed the 30-year-old WAP rapper ditch her microphone at a fan after they threw their drink at her.

A new trend has seemingly started with fans throwing objects at their favorite artists. Earlier this year, Bebe Rexha had to be rushed off stage after she was hit in the head by a concert-goer’s phone. And just recently, a Drake fan received an offer from Playboy after ditching their bra at the God’s Plan rapper.

However, Cardi B has proven she is not one to be trifled with after a drink was thrown at her while performing on a small stage stint at Drai’s Beach Club in Las Vegas.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the American rapper hit back by launching her microphone at the unsuspecting fan.

“She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!” one Twitter user wrote in support of the rapper’s actions.

And they weren’t the only one, with another tweeting, “This trend of attending female artists’ sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK”

Cardi B herself posted her reaction to the drink attack, writing, “Water and gas included… literally” with the hashtag “jealousy.” And this isn’t the first time she’s used her microphone to keep unruly concert-goers at bay.

Another incident ensued while Cardi performed at Wireless Festival in 2022. After jumping into the crowd while performing her 2017 hit Bodak Yellow, Cardi B repeatedly hit a fan with the microphone.

She later denied rumors that a fight had broken out, posting to Twitter to clarify: “It wasn’t NO FIGHT!”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.