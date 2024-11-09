Fanum says he’s down to do a stream with Cardi B after she asked to collab

Fanum has responded after Cardi B said she wants to join him for a livestream, following the viral clip of him dancing to Dominican music.

Twitch star Fanum is open about his Dominican heritage, having gone viral earlier this year when police drew firearms on him during a live broadcast from the NYC Dominican Day Parade.

Now, the streamer is once again trending – this time for a clip of him dancing to Dominican music. The video has gained widespread attention, even catching the eye of rapper Cardi B, whose father is also Dominican.

On November 8, the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker responded the viral Instagram Reel, saying she’d love to join his stream and dance with him. “I needa go to his sh*t like we will be dancing all night,” Cardi commented along with three laughing crying emojis.

Fanum reacted to her comment during his November 8 livestream, saying he’d be down to collab with her. “Fanum X Cardi B. I ain’t going to lie, that’s a movie. I ain’t going to lie that’s a movie, movie!” he said.

He then asked his viewers: “I ain’t going to lie, chat. Y’all trying to see Cardi X Fanum? Nah, what’s up? What’s really going on, chat?”

The streamer then played the clip she had commented under, which was captioned “Fanum really Mr. Put That Sh*t On,” showing him dancing and singing in Spanish.

“I ain’t going to lie chat, that sh*t would be a movie,” he said, emphasizing how awesome it would be to do a stream with Cardi B. “And she is from the Bronx, I am from the Bronx.”

Many fans shared how exciting it would be if the two collabed. “Ngl that stream would probably break the internet,” one commented. “That’d be a fire stream lol pure entertainment,” another added.

Although Cardi B has not appeared on any popular Twitch streamer’s broadcast so far, her husband, Offset, has frequently collaborated with Fanum’s housemate and friend, Kai Cenat.