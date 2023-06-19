Bebe Rexha rushes off stage to get stitches after fan throws phone at her head

Bebe Rexha had to be rushed off stage to receive medical treatment after a phone was hurled at her head while on tour.

Singer and songwriter Bleta Rexha, who goes by the stage name ‘Bebe Rexha’, has officially hit the road for her nationwide Best F’n Night Of My Life tour across North America.

However, disaster struck while the singer was performing her 13th concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

While walking toward the front of the stage, Rexha was hit in the face by a phone hurled at her from the audience.

The moment the projectile hit the singer was captured on video, showing Rexha falling to her knees as crew members quickly rushed to her aid.

Rexha had to leave the stage to receive medical attention, offering worried fans a departing wave as the concert ended early.

Pop Base later tweeted about the incident, sharing that the singer’s mum revealed Rexha needed three stitches due to the injuries she sustained.

A meet and greet that was supposed to take place after the concert also had to be canceled.

Fans took to Twitter to express their frustration and dismay, calling out the attacker and offering their condolences to the singer.

“She’s seriously so unproblematic and I hope they stay in jail,” one fan tweeted.

“Y’all act like y’all got no home training at these concerts,” another posted.

Others chose a different response to the incident, listing singers they believed should have been on the receiving end of the phone’s trajectory. However, these Tweets were quick to be called out as well.

As of yet, it is unclear how the incident will impact the remainder of Rexha’s tour. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the story progresses.

