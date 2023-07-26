Drake fan who tossed 36G bra on stage will make content for Playboy

A Drake fan who got swept up in the moment at a recent concert in New York tossed her bra on stage in a now-viral clip. The moment caught the attention of Playboy who approached the woman to make a deal.

21-year-old Veronica Correia exploded into internet stardom when she gifted Canadian Rapper Drake some undergarments mid-concert. When that hotline bling, it can only mean one thing: throw your 36G bra on stage.

Whether it was luck or a case of impeccable timing, Drake was between verses and had time to speak on the event as it happened. Astounded by the size of the garment, the rapper commanded his audience to “locate this woman immediately”.

The audience didn’t have to do a thing. Correia posted a TikTok confirming that she was the mystery woman. The virality of both clips prompted Playboy to reach out.

The TikTok in which Correia revealed herself has garnered six million views in just three days. The cafe owner’s Instagram following has blown up to over 50K and it was there she posted screenshots of Playboy’s initial DM.

“Hi Veronica!” You’re gorgeous,” Playboy opened. “We recently launched a new invitation-only Playboy app that gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones you’re already posting on IG and TikTok. We would love to invite you to apply.”

“Thank you so much. I’ve applied and cannot wait to hear back,” Correia responded almost immediately. She posted a story thanking fans for the support she’d received since the viral moment.

Correia has even decided to name a drink her cafe in Rhode Island after Drake to enshrine the memory. She’s currently tossing up between “the Drizzy” or the far more on-the-nose “36G”.

Instagram: olivia.veronica.corr Which one would you drink?

There’s no word on whether Drake has reached out to Correia following the incident despite his apparent eagerness to locate her.

Whether the news of the Playboy deal has reached him is also unclear but we’ll be sure to report any updates.