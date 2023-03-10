Captain Lee responds to speculation about his Below Deck future

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach dropped out of Bravo TV’s cast for a limited time during Season 10 on medical grounds and ever since, his future status on the cast has been shrouded in mystery. Now, he’s responded to speculation.

The captain returned in the final stages of Below Deck Season 10 to take back charge of his crew, following a string of firings made by his temporary replacement, Captain Sandy Yawn.

The two caps have had a bit of back and forth on social media since he stepped off the luxury St. David yacht, taking issue with the handling of former interior workers Alissa Humber and Camille Lamb. Sandy has since said the idea of firing almost all of the stews was on the table at one point.

During this time, thousands of viewers were counting down the days for the original captain to come back and take the lead, but as soon as he did… Speculation about him possibly leaving has surfaced again.

Below Deck’s Captain Lee responds to “final season” speculation

His return hasn’t put rumors to bed about his possible retirement.

One Twitter user said: “Yes it certainly is great to have Captain Lee back. Got to enjoy since this is his last season.”

He has since replied to the viewer on social media, speaking about the possibility of staying on in the future.

“Thanks so much, but never say never,” he tweeted. “One never knows what the future may hold.”

On February 28, his return to the series was confirmed on Twitter. He thanked fans and colleagues for their support, saying: “You guys are the absolute best.”

Since then, Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott has made headlines, saying it is time for Lee to step aside for another captain.

“Part of me is like he shouldn’t have even started to come back for this season anyway. He does have a lot of trouble walking, he is getting old, and I feel like it’s better to leave on a high than clawing on,” she said, noting it would be “embarrassing” for Rosbach.

Fans have been divided about the topic ever since, fuelling speculation that it could be the end of his hellacious run ahead of Season 11 later this year.

While he has replied to the idea publicly, it seems the rumor mill is going to keep turning until a concrete answer is given for the next cast. For more news and updates about Below Deck, check out our news page here.