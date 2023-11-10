Captain Lee responds to rumor Below Deck cut him from cast over “poor ratings”

Below Deck’s Captain Lee Rosbach has shut down rumors that he was cut from the show over “poor ratings” on Bravo.

Captain Lee is one of the most popular figures on Below Deck, leading the crew for many years until his recent departure going into Season 11.

In final season as Captain, Rosbach’s time on board was cut short as he was forced to leave the show early due to health issues, ultimately resulting in him being replaced by Below Deck Mediterranean’s Captain Sandy Yawn.

Article continues after ad

While Lee was able to return and end the season on his own terms, he wasn’t invited back for his role in Season 11, leading some to suspect that it was due to poor ratings, something the Captain addressed directly.

Article continues after ad

Captain Lee debunks claims he was cut due to Below Deck’s “ratings”

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Florida man responded to a fan inquiring if Bravo cut him from Below Deck due to “poor ratings.”

Lee was quick to fire back, revealing that when he was Captain, Below Deck was still leading the way and was ruled the reality TV show waters.

Article continues after ad

“No, we were still the # 1 show on Bravo,” Lee remarked, resulting in the embarrassed poster to delete their question to the experienced Captain.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans chimed in as well, responding to Lee’s wording in the past tense and suspecting something could be up.

“Emphasis on ‘were.’ Because that’s about to change I have a feeling,” someone suggested.

Article continues after ad

“I say we boycott and demand they bring Captt Lee back!” another protested.

The jury is still out on whether or not Captain Kerry Titheradge will be able to successfully take over for Lee in Below Deck Season 11 considering the big shoes he has to fill.

Article continues after ad

For more Below Deck and other reality TV news, keep it locked to Dexerto.