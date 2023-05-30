Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals return to Bravo for new show & teases familiar faces

Captain Lee Rosbach may be “retired” from Below Deck after a difficult Season 10, but the fan-favorite will be returning to TV in a couple of different projects on Bravo.

Below Deck Season 10 was a troublesome one for Captain Lee as health issues forced him off the boat early to be replaced by Captain Sandy Yawn.

Although Lee did return and end the season on his terms, it was revealed that he wouldn’t be coming back for Season 11, much to the dismay of fans.

Luckily, Lee has revealed that he has a couple of new projects in the works for Bravo with one of them coming out “soon” and may even see the return of some past Below Deck crew members.

Captain Lee teases new Bravo projects “coming soon”

Speaking with Us Weekly, Captain Lee claimed he was “nowhere close to retired” and he still has an affiliation with Bravo.

“We’ve got two or three projects that are in the works. One of them should be coming out pretty soon,” he revealed.

(segment begins at 7:30)

Rosbach then made it clear that fans will still be able to see him on their screens, but whether or not his projects are intended for TV or the internet remains to be seen. That said, the Captain is excited to be working on something new.

Comparing the new shows to Below Deck, Lee said that the routine for BD was easy with very few speedbumps and things ran smoothly. But when you’re on dry land in a new setting, it’s a little different.

“I’m excited to do it. I really am. I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I’ve got some great people that I’m going to be working with. No, I won’t tell you who they are,” he cheekily added, seemingly suggesting the fans will be familiar with the cast.

Bravo Fans should expect to see a new show with Captain Lee “soon.”

However, when pushed on the possibility of teaming back up with Chief Stew Kate Chastain, Lee couldn’t help but smirk and tease a bit more replying, “you never know.”

We’ll have to wait and see what these new projects consist of, but fans of Captain Lee should definitely keep an eye out for news in the weeks or months ahead. Until then, be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in the world of Below Deck and its many spin-offs.