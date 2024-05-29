Below Deck’s Captain Lee reveals why he’s glad he wasn’t on Season 11

Captain Lee Rosbach reflected on his feelings about not being a part of Below Deck Season 11 after seeing what went down on the show.

Below Deck Season 11 was the first time that Captain Lee Rosbach wasn’t at the helm since the show started, and he was replaced by Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck Adventure.

Captain Lee wasn’t invited back after he left Season 10 halfway through to treat the nerve damage in his leg and Captain Sandy Yawn temporarily stepped in.

In an interview with ET, the captain shared his thoughts about Captain Kerry taking over for him on Below Deck.

He said that Captain Kerry seems to be doing a good job, but he doesn’t watch the series on a regular basis.

“Maybe it’s like, I’m not there anymore, and there’s a little bit of me that just like, wishes I was. And then when I see some of the crew that he has to deal with, there’s maybe a bigger part of me that goes, ‘Oh boy, am I glad it’s you and not me,'” the Below Deck alum admitted.

Captain Lee also gave his opinion on The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin’s appearance as a charter guest on the show.

“Boy, she lit it up didn’t she?” he joked. “I don’t like the shape of your ice cubes? Okay. Let’s get out the chainsaw and see if we can make it a different shape for you!”

But even though Captain Lee isn’t returning to Below Deck in the foreseeable future, he’s not completely leaving the reality TV scene.

He is already making a reality TV return as a host of the Oxygen crime series Deadly Waters, where experts reveal stories about murders at sea. Captain Lee also expressed interest in joining The Traitors for Season 3 like his friend and co-star, Kate Chastain.