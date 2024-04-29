Below Deck’s Captain Lee regrets firing this Season 2 star

Captain Lee Rosbach fired a ton of people during his tenure on Below Deck, but there’s one that was especially hard for him.

Even though he wasn’t invited back to continue his position on Below Deck, Captain Lee isn’t going to stop talking about the show.

From exposing how much the crew members actually make per charter in tips to getting into it fans, there is a never dull moment with this guy.

Lee has had a lengthy history of on-screen firings, and now that he’s off the show, he has revealed if any of them were actually hard to do.

On April 25, the former reality TV star was a featured guest on the Amy and T.J. podcast and discussed previous terminations and which one was the hardest for the captain.

Andrew Sturby was his answer, who was one of the Deckhands in Season 2 of Below Deck. He only lasted four episodes until Lee gave him the boot.

“He did [have a good heart]. And I said, ‘Andrew, this is really breaking my heart and I hate to do this to you. But you are just too much of a risk and I don’t have the time to really train you.’ When what I really meant was, ‘If I had a million years, you would never get it,” he said during the interview.

Andrew hasn’t publicly responded to his old boss’ comments, but then again the former crew member hasn’t been active on Twitter since 2015, so there’s a big chance he never will.