EntertainmentReality TV

Below Deck’s Captain Lee regrets firing this Season 2 star

Je'Kayla Crawford
Captain Lee Rosbach from Below DeckBravo

Captain Lee was not impressed by Laura or Luke.

Captain Lee Rosbach fired a ton of people during his tenure on Below Deck, but there’s one that was especially hard for him.

Even though he wasn’t invited back to continue his position on Below Deck, Captain Lee isn’t going to stop talking about the show.

From exposing how much the crew members actually make per charter in tips to getting into it fans, there is a never dull moment with this guy.

Lee has had a lengthy history of on-screen firings, and now that he’s off the show, he has revealed if any of them were actually hard to do.

On April 25, the former reality TV star was a featured guest on the Amy and T.J. podcast and discussed previous terminations and which one was the hardest for the captain.

Andrew Sturby was his answer, who was one of the Deckhands in Season 2 of Below Deck. He only lasted four episodes until Lee gave him the boot.

“He did [have a good heart]. And I said, ‘Andrew, this is really breaking my heart and I hate to do this to you. But you are just too much of a risk and I don’t have the time to really train you.’ When what I really meant was, ‘If I had a million years, you would never get it,” he said during the interview.

Andrew hasn’t publicly responded to his old boss’ comments, but then again the former crew member hasn’t been active on Twitter since 2015, so there’s a big chance he never will.

Related Topics

Below Deck

About The Author

Je'Kayla Crawford

Je'Kayla is a US Reality TV Senior Writer with Dexerto. She covers all things Reality TV news, with a focus on Love Is Blind and Below Deck. Feel free to reach out at jekayla.crawford@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Ben Willoughby Below Deck
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Ben accuses Barbie of “pushing Kyle aside” for personal reasons
Erica Handel
Below Deck Ben Willoughby
Reality TV
Below Deck’s Ben considers getting back together with former on-screen girlfriend
Erica Handel
Chef Nick Tatlock Below Deck
Reality TV
Who is Below Deck’s Chef Nick? Meet the Season 11 replacement
Erica Handel
Below Deck Med Season 9
Reality TV
Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9: Release date, trailer, cast & more
Erica Handel

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.