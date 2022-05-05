Jake Paul praises UFC’s Tony Ferguson for calling out “drug dealer” Dana White

Jake Paul’s ongoing battle with Dana White over fighter pay in the UFC has found new support in MMA legend Tony Ferguson.

Reborn as a man of the people, Jake Paul has been tenaciously pushing Dana White to up fighter pay and offer healthcare for months. With recent rumors that it’s the only thing standing in the way of the much-hyped Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul bout, his refusal to back down has caused a huge stir within the mixed martial arts world.

Taking to Twitter to up the ante and show dissent from within the MMA community, clarifying that JP is not alone in his claims, the ex-Disney star turned boxer reposted a video of UFC veteran Tony Ferguson discussing the same issue.

“Don’t listen to me, listen to a UFC fighter,” Paul said to his 4.3million followers. Paul brought the direct attacks against White back into the public sphere, claiming “Dana White is a billionaire while fighters are itching and clawing to make ends meet.”

In the press conference in focus, Tony Ferguson starts by saying “I think we’re underpaid personally”. Contrasting with Dana’s assertations that boxers are overpaid.

Ferguson continues venting, stating that Dana White actively blocks his attempts to leave the UFC or engage in any other kind of sport.

Reaching a peak of frustration, the clip ends with Ferguson lashing out at the UFC head. “I wanna go do all these ‘coupla’ things. But then I have this guy right here, acting like a f**king drug dealer telling me I can’t do this sh*t.”

Explaining the reasoning behind his rage at the situation, Ferguson clarified: “I wanna go make more money for my family.”

Don’t listen to me, listen to a UFC fighter, @tonyfergusonXT, who has the courage to speak up. Dana White is a billionaire while fighters are itching and clawing to make ends meet. “Dana White the drug dealer.” pic.twitter.com/fyYb4COwQZ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 4, 2022

With the pay dispute being a hot topic as of late, comments and retweets flooded Jake Paul’s post, though not all were positive. “I get where’s he’s coming from, but it’s a little hard to feel bad for a guy who made $750k in his last fight.”

Videos like this only feed the fire Jake Paul has built under Dana and the UFC.