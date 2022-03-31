Jake Paul claims Floyd Mayweather is avoiding him and is “past his prime”

Jake Paul has confirmed he’d be open to fighting Floyd Mayweather, but claimed the boxing legend is avoiding him because he’s “past his prime” – supported by the fact he stole his hat.

At one point in time, a crossover between Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and Floyd Mayweather seemed like an unlikely scenario. However, that changed after Logan fought against Mayweather in an exhibition bout in June 2021.

Since then, Logan headed in a different direction — becoming a professional wrestler for the WWE. Not only is he taking on Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, but he’s even considering performing in the ring full-time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jake made waves in the boxing scene, beating former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley not once but twice. His next fight has more or less been confirmed, but he hasn’t ruled out a match against Mayweather.

First, Paul admitted he was open to fighting Mayweather. “I’m open [to it],” he said. “I mean, I would fight Mayweather, but he would he wouldn’t fight me” — implying the boxing legend is avoiding him on purpose.

Read More: Jake Paul ripped by former UFC champion

However, he claimed Mayweather is avoiding him because he’s lost his touch.

“We saw that [he was past his prime] when I took his hat,” he said, referring to their infamous press-conference scuffle. “The guy has got a lot of sh*t going on [in his head].”

Advertisement

Jake also has some other interesting prospects in mind, including Canelo Álvarez, Conor McGregor, and Mike Tyson. So, the doors have well and truly opened — regardless of whether Mayweather wants to fight him.

He’s also dipped his feet in the world of boxing promotion too, by offering to fund multi-million dollar fights, including Kanye West vs. Pete Davidson and Chris Rock vs. Will Smith, and feature them at his events.