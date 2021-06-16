Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper spills details on exclusive Spotify deal - Dexerto

Alex Cooper’s iconic Call Her Daddy podcast has paired up with Spotify to bring the show to a new platform. In the first episode of the new season, the fan-favorite host reveals the details of the agreement.

If there’s one podcast that’s etched itself into the history books, it’s Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. Unafraid of broaching touchy subjects and controversial topics, Alex has attracted a massive audience.

Calling Barstool Sports a home since 2018, on June 15 the star announced that she had signed an exclusivity deal with Spotify worth a supposed $60 million over the next three years. This follows the platform signing a $100 million agreement with Joe Rogan for his JRE Podcast, indicating that Spotify is in the market for the world’s biggest podcasts.

Advertisement

Promising to delve into the details of the arrangement in the podcast’s first episode, Alex has spilled all of the tea.

In the episode entitled “How I Glucked My Way to the Top,” Alex addresses “whether there’s going to be another internet war” in the wake of her move.

“You all know about my infamous three-year deal with Barstool, I talked about it a bunch. But what I didn’t talk about, and what I couldn’t talk about… is the past three months leading up to the end of my time at Barstool.”

Highlighting that all of her business endeavors were known to Barstool founder David Portnoy, she notes “I was able to take meetings with the heads of the biggest podcast networks. I was most often the only woman, and I was sitting in front of all these men negotiating one of the biggest deals in podcast history.”

Advertisement

“I always knew I was going to do something big in entertainment…” she confesses. “I just knew whoever was going to be with me on that journey needed to fully buy into the vision I had. Barstool did it first, and then when I got on the phone with Spotify… it was love at first sight.”

(Topic begins at 4:00)

Related News

Confessing that “I am so f**cking thankful to Barstool Sports, specifically Dave Portnoy and Erika Nardini. They have been such unbelievable partners, they believed in me since day one. And I believed them.

“Last night Dave Portnoy said to me on that rooftop said to me that he was going to give me back the IP when this deal was up, and I trusted him… And Dave came through, and gave me back sole custody of the podcast… We’re on good terms.”

Advertisement

So for those hoping for lights, drama, action, it seems like that’s not been the case. As Alex’s journey continues on Spotify, we can’t wait to see her thrive.