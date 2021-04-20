K-Pop band BTS launches new McDonald's meal: release date, locations, more - Dexerto

K-Pop sensations BTS have unveiled their very own McDonald’s promotion. The BTS Meal will be available for a limited time and here’s how you can get your hands on it.

As one of the most popular bands in the world, BTS continues to break new ground. After smashing records in the music industry and turning heads inside the biggest video games, the K-Pop band is now branching out in another unique way.

Following in the footsteps of Travis Scott, BTS will soon have its very own McDonald’s meal. The BTS Meal will only be available for a limited time at set locations. Here’s a full rundown on everything we know.

Where will the McDonald’s BTS Meal be available?

No matter where you are in the world, there’s a very good chance you’ll be able to get your hands on The BTS Meal. Rather than being limited to a single location, the new deal is set to reach 49 countries in total.

From Malaysia to Greece, the limited-time deal will be making a splash all across the globe. McDonald’s will be launching the promotion at different times for each region though, so be sure to check below for when the meal will be available in your country.

When can you buy The BTS Meal at McDonald’s?

The BTS Meal will first be available on Wednesday, May 26 in select regions. This date kicks off a global rollout with certain countries not receiving the limited-time meal until as late as Friday, June 25.

There’s currently no telling how long the meal will be around in each region. It could be a matter of days, or it could be available for weeks.

You’ll want to get in quick regardless, as McDonald’s has confirmed that The BTS Meal is only a limited-time promotion. So it will eventually disappear forever.

What’s actually in The BTS Meal?

For the time being, there’s no telling what’s included in the special BTS Meal. All we have to go off is a few french fries arranged in the shape of the BTS logo.

Therefore, it’s a safe bet to assume you’ll get fries with your meal. Beyond that, however, there’s really no indication of what you might be chomping into.

The previous Travis Scott meal came with everything the popular rapper has in his go-to order. A Quarter Pounder with cheese, bacon, and lettuce. A Sprite for the drink, along with fries and BBQ sauce. If The BTS Meal follows a similar structure, it should include the artists’ favorite items on the McDonald’s menu.

We’ll keep you updated as we get a better idea of what’s in ‘The BTS Meal’.