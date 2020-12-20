Logo
Entertainment

Watch expert blown away by BTS’ insane watch collection

Published: 20/Dec/2020 16:21

by Daniel Cleary
bts member with watch
BTS_bighit / Pride & Pinion

Share

BTS

Popular watch expert and YouTuber Pride & Pinion has reacted to BTS’s insane luxury watch collection, breaking down some of the incredible pieces the K-pop stars have shown off over the years.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is one of the most successful boy bands in the world, regularly pulling in hundreds of millions of plays on their tracks, enjoying international success, and making a lot of money in the process.

While plenty of musical artists have splashed their cash on luxury cars and other material possessions, BTS members are not shy about spending on fashionable items and can be seen donning some of the most incredible jewelry and luxury watches in public.

BTS posing for photo
BTS_bighit, Twitter
BTS’s members are known for their incredible fashion sense.

Watch expert Nico van der Horst, who has built a popular YouTube channel breaking down some of the unique watches in celebrities’ collections, set his sights on some of BTS’s incredible timepieces.

During his latest upload, the Pride and Pinion host revealed that he was quite unaware of the K-pop group but he looked through watches from each member, learning a bit more about them as he went.

Nico highlighted one of Park ‘Jimin’ Ji-min’s watches, in particular, the Cartier Tank, claiming that it was a “massively important watch” and that it set the standard for all rectangular watches.

He was also impressed by BTS’ star rapper Kim ‘RM’ Nam-Joon’s style in the video, revealing that he owned his “favorite watch” out of their entire collection.

“RM has the watch game under control, here he’s wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R with rose gold on the leather strap. Absolutely incredible watch,” he added.

Nico shared that the cost of the watches in BTS’s collection ranged from $4000 to a staggering $45,000 price tag.

He admitted that he was initially “underwhelmed” by one or two of the BTS stars’ choices, but his overall impression improved dramatically after seeing what the likes of RM, Jungkook, and V had on show.

Entertainment

Twitch bans accusations of “sexual favors” between streamers and staff

Published: 20/Dec/2020 15:27

by Calum Patterson
Twitch logo on colorful background
Twitch

Share

Twitch

As part of Twitch’s revamped Community Guidelines, a number of very specific rules have caught the eye of streamers and audiences alike. One of particular note prohibits accusations that a streamer was not banned due to “sexual favors.”

Sometimes a meme, sometimes serious, there has often been talk about streamers getting off lightly with otherwise bannable violations of Twitch’s ToS (Terms of Service) by essentially bribing the moderation team.

Most often, it’s an accusation leveled against female streamers, with claims that they receive favorable treatment from Twitch staff through personal relationships or outright sexual favors.

In Twitch’s new policy, going into effect in January 2021, such accusations will be considered under the sexual harassment section of the Community Guidelines, prohibited on Twitch.

Twitch ban on word "simp" had backlash
Twitch
Twitch has a new set of community guidelines coming in January 2021.

The section in question is labeled “Making derogatory statements about another person’s perceived sexual practices or sexual morality.”

Under this heading, there are four specific rules:

  • Alleging that a person is sexually immoral due to their attire or physical appearance
  • Stating that a person’s attire reflects negatively on their sexual practices
  • Suggesting that a person’s channel is only popular or has not been banned due to sexual favors
  • Repeatedly negatively targeting another person with sexually-focused terms, such as ‘whore’ or ‘virgin’

The fourth rule already received a lot of attention on social media for banning terms like ‘virgin’ and ‘simp. But, the third rule has perhaps gone somewhat unnoticed.

It lays out two very specific instances: claiming a streamer is popular due to sexual favors to Twitch staff, or that it helped them avoid a ban.

This kind of claim has been made repeatedly about some of the most high-profile female streamers, namely Pokimane, Alinity and Amouranth.

Alinity poses for the camera with her cat
Instagram/Alinity
Following her controversial ‘cat throw’ scandal, commenters on social media frequently made unfounded claims about Alinity’s relationship with Twitch.

But, the reason it may be so explicitly mentioned here is perhaps due to the controversy around Twitch’s now-former Partnerships Manager, Hassan Bokhari. Hassan was fired by Twitch in September, after accusations of sexual misconduct and soliciting images from partnered streamers.

So, this rule perhaps equally aims to protect Twitch staff from such accusations, as much as it protects the streamers.

Crucially, what will perhaps be most difficult for Twitch when this new policy comes into effect on January 22, 2021, will be enforcement. It’s important to note that Twitch will issue bans for violations that take place outside of Twitch too – so on other social media for example.