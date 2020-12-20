Watch expert blown away by BTS’ insane watch collection

Popular watch expert and YouTuber Pride & Pinion has reacted to BTS’s insane luxury watch collection, breaking down some of the incredible pieces the K-pop stars have shown off over the years.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is one of the most successful boy bands in the world, regularly pulling in hundreds of millions of plays on their tracks, enjoying international success, and making a lot of money in the process.

While plenty of musical artists have splashed their cash on luxury cars and other material possessions, BTS members are not shy about spending on fashionable items and can be seen donning some of the most incredible jewelry and luxury watches in public.

Watch expert Nico van der Horst, who has built a popular YouTube channel breaking down some of the unique watches in celebrities’ collections, set his sights on some of BTS’s incredible timepieces.

During his latest upload, the Pride and Pinion host revealed that he was quite unaware of the K-pop group but he looked through watches from each member, learning a bit more about them as he went.

Nico highlighted one of Park ‘Jimin’ Ji-min’s watches, in particular, the Cartier Tank, claiming that it was a “massively important watch” and that it set the standard for all rectangular watches.

He was also impressed by BTS’ star rapper Kim ‘RM’ Nam-Joon’s style in the video, revealing that he owned his “favorite watch” out of their entire collection.

“RM has the watch game under control, here he’s wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712R with rose gold on the leather strap. Absolutely incredible watch,” he added.

Nico shared that the cost of the watches in BTS’s collection ranged from $4000 to a staggering $45,000 price tag.

He admitted that he was initially “underwhelmed” by one or two of the BTS stars’ choices, but his overall impression improved dramatically after seeing what the likes of RM, Jungkook, and V had on show.