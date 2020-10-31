 Bryce Hall under fire after 'hypocritical' lockdown parties Tweet - Dexerto
Bryce Hall under fire after ‘hypocritical’ lockdown parties Tweet

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:03

by Charlotte Colombo
Bryce Hall

Sway House’s Bryce Hall has caused a stir on social media after seemingly criticizing ‘insensitive’ influencers for partying during the current global health crisis – being labeled a hypocrite.

Recently, Bryce Hall has been causing controversy on his social media platforms left, right and centre.

Earlier this month, he was slammed by fans after sharing photos he took in front of the campaign truck of third-party candidate Brock Pierce, with rumors of him endorsing the candidate further intensifying after a leaked conversation seemingly showed him saying that Pierce ‘had his vote’.

Hall was quick to put those rumors to rest on Twitter – saying the only person he endorsed for President was ‘Mama Hall’. But, his outspoken nature has once again got him into trouble, after he has spoken out against influencers partying over Halloween with no regard for social distancing.

The Tweet, which takes aim at ‘influencers going to/throwing parties on Halloween’ despite the current global health crisis, can be seen as a thinly-veiled swipe at the upcoming ‘Verified Party Pt 4’. This is being held by influencers Joey Birlem, Zach Clayton and the band WAV3POP.

bryce hall tweetGiven his own self-confessed ‘party animal’ nature, Bryce Hall’s Tweet has left fans confused.

According to YouTuber DefNoodles, several influencers appear set to fly from all over US to attend the bash.

However, as valid as Hall’s criticism may be, many fans have pointed out that he is in no position to criticize influencer’s behavior. After all, he was caught at a string of rule-breaking parties over the last few months, with the LA Mayor even cutting off utilities in the original Sway House mansion after his 21st birthday party broke social distancing rules.

One Twitter user said: “It’s the hypocrisy for me”, while another joked that “he’s one to talk.” As well as fans, YouTubers like DefNoodles put the TikTok star on blast, as he pointed out that “Bryce Hall is literally the only influencer who got fined for throwing parties.”

Meanwhile, several other Twitter users rushed to Hall’s defense, claiming that the Tweet was meant to be tongue-in-cheek and not to be taken seriously.

One user said: “He’s being sarcastic because everyone that calls him out are the ones throwing and going to parties. He’s the only one that gets called out. No one on TikTok Room or anywhere gives a flying f**k about the others if he’s not there. Ooo Bryce didn’t go… Oh, it’s ok then. The others can party.”

Another said: “I have a feeling he’s trying to take the p**s at this point. He already knows he’s getting hate so he might as well get hate for this. In addition to that, I think he’s absolutely loving all of the attention he’s getting.”

Whatever Hall’s intentions are with this Tweet, it is clear that most of his fans are not willing to let him forget his mistakes that easily.

DrLupo condemns claims his Twitch community is “racist” and toxic

Published: 31/Oct/2020 16:40

by Joe Craven
DrLupo Twitch

Popular Twitch streamer Benjamin ‘DrLupo’ Lupo has felt compelled to reiterate his stance against hate on Twitch, amid claims his community is growing increasingly toxic and “racist”.

The last few years have seen DrLupo launched into the most followed accounts on Twitch, thanks mainly to his time on Epic Games’ Fortnite, often alongside Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins.

However, such a monumental following brings issues, often in the form of individuals intentionally being toxic and making offensive remarks.

This is something DrLupo has struggled with of late, with some members of the Twitch community accusing his following of being “racist.” One Tweet accused Lupo of not doing enough to combat the toxicity among his followers, to which the streamer responded, asking: “You’re telling me I’m responsible for the thousands of random people that I don’t know?”

CouRage DrLupo Fortnite
CouRage - Twitter
DrLupo (right) has also featured as a commentator for Fortnite.

On October 30, a moderator for DrLupo’s Twitch shared a lengthy look at the channel’s history of combatting racism and hate in chat. The Google document, entitled Words, is designed to show the extensive amount of work Lupo and his mods go to in order to keep his community as hate-free as possible.

Examples given show messages from banned users, as well as messages dating back to 2016, in which DrLupo outlines what is not acceptable among his community.

The mod – Twitter user IC1415 – finished his explanation: “To those who would say that silence is happening, I humbly present this in an effort to show that we are not silent on this matter, we actively go after those in the community who bring these hateful words and remove them as swiftly as we can… I, alongside all of the moderation team, stand firmly against racism and wholly believe that it has no place in our community or more expansively, our society.” 

In response to IC’s statement, DrLupo said: “Racism, as always, will never be allowed in my community. Standing up for people is not a “trend” for me. I was raised better than that. Read this. All of it. Be kind to each other.”

He also clarified that he did not ask the mod to put the document together, but that they did so of their own accord.

The document has been viewed widely, with many commending DrLupo’s response to the issues surrounding a small minority of his followers.

It’s clear that he is taking a zero-tolerance policy to toxicity and racism within his fan-base, and his mods are right by his side.