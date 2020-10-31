 Body painter slams TikTok for taking down Halloween video - Dexerto
Body painter slams TikTok for taking down Halloween video

Published: 31/Oct/2020 12:23

by Connor Bennett
body painter intraventus with a yu-gi-oh cosplay
Instagram: intraventus

Popular body painter Intraventus has hit out at TikTok after they removed a number of her recent videos, including ones centered on Among Us and Catwoman. 

Body painting has long been a hot topic on the internet, with many platforms having vague rules about it, even though viewers will sit and watch the impressive transformations for hours on end.

One of the most popular body painters around is Intraventus. She streams her paintings on Twitch, amassing thousands of viewers each time she takes on a new project, though, she has plenty of issues with being banned and having content struck down

While she hasn’t had a problem with Twitch for a while, she is now having trouble posting videos on TikTok, and the streamer has hit out at the social media platform over the constant removal of her posts. 

Intraventus, Instagram

The body painter flagged an issue on October 28 as her Catwoman TikTok was taken down minutes after posting. “Also wasn’t reinstated when appealed. This needs to stop,” she said, attaching the original post for anyone who missed it. 

She followed that up and noted that she had another problem on October 30 as her impressive Among Us Halloween-themed body painting video was also deleted by TikTok. 

“Well what do you know? This was taken down, too. @tiktok_us What the actual fuq,” the body painter tweeted, re-posting the video of her Among Us Halloween-themed look. 

One response suggested that, because Intraventus had used a gun in her Among Us video, TikTok had flagged it for removal on that basis.

However, the body painter noted that she and plenty of other TikTok users have held up or shown a gun in their videos, but they have been allowed to stay online instead of being deleted. 

Similarly to Twitch, which has also had issues surrounding body painting content, TikTok doesn’t exactly give detailed reasoning for a ban or suspension, and usually just says that content is in violation of community guidelines. 

There’s no telling if they’ll change and clarify reasons a bit more in the future, or if they’ll leave creators somewhat in the dark. Though, Intraventus would like to see something change.

Mukbang YouTuber devastated as cheese fondue attempt ends in disaster

Published: 31/Oct/2020 11:37

by Georgina Smith
Mukbang YouTuber Tasty Hoon with cheese fondue
YouTube: Tasty Hoon

A mukbang YouTuber called Tasty Hoon is going hugely viral after his attempt at putting cheese in a fondue machine went hilariously wrong, leaving him and his viewers bewildered.

In recent years, the mukbang format has garnered insane popularity, spreading to just about every corner of the internet. The video style originated in Korea, the word mukbang (먹방) being a portmanteau of the Korean words for eat, and broadcast.

It involves the host of the video or stream eating an enormous amount of food on camera, often with a high-quality microphone to capture the raw eating sounds (a big part of the fun for some,) while interacting with their audience.

While the eating show format has spread globally, Korea is often revered as having the best mukbangs of them all, the ambitious amounts of food and varying cuisines proving to be hugely entertaining for the droves of people who love that style of content.

Tasty Hoon shows a close up of the kingcrab
YouTube: Tasty Hoon
Tasty Hoon has tried several delicious looking foods in his short time on YouTube.

Tasty Hoon is one such YouTuber who wanted to give the mouthwatering content a go, making his attempt at a cheese fondue machine paired with fried chicken. But the results weren’t quite as dreamy as he perhaps expected.

After pouring the delicious-looking melted cheese into the bottom of the fondue machine everything was looking to be going to plan, but the second he hit the on-button, it seemed to be struggling a bit with the rather thick cheese.

Things quickly took a turn for the worse when the center of the machine start to actually lift off from the device altogether, and globs of cheese started to spin around at frightening speeds. As parts of the machine started to fall off, the cheese did not stop spinning, until eventually every bit of the previously delicious looking stuff had been flung across the room.

Topic starts at 1:01

As Hoon finally turned the machine off, it wasn’t quite clear whether he was on the brink of laughter or tears – though understandably it was most likely both.

But not one to be beaten by a haywire fondue machine, he picked bits of the once airborne cheese off the table and began to eat it alongside his chicken. Just not in the way that he’d originally intended.

The clip went crazy on Twitter, with one tweet sharing the food disaster garnering a whopping 370,000 likes and 114,000 retweets.

In the comments, Hoon thanked everyone for enjoying the video and remarked that he was surprised to wake up and find he’d become a star overnight.

He also hinted that he’d give the cheese fountain another try soon, so no doubt people are anticipating what could be an equally hilarious sequel.