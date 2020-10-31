Body painter slams TikTok for taking down Halloween video - Dexerto

Popular body painter Intraventus has hit out at TikTok after they removed a number of her recent videos, including ones centered on Among Us and Catwoman.

Body painting has long been a hot topic on the internet, with many platforms having vague rules about it, even though viewers will sit and watch the impressive transformations for hours on end.

One of the most popular body painters around is Intraventus. She streams her paintings on Twitch, amassing thousands of viewers each time she takes on a new project, though, she has plenty of issues with being banned and having content struck down.

While she hasn’t had a problem with Twitch for a while, she is now having trouble posting videos on TikTok, and the streamer has hit out at the social media platform over the constant removal of her posts.

The body painter flagged an issue on October 28 as her Catwoman TikTok was taken down minutes after posting. “Also wasn’t reinstated when appealed. This needs to stop,” she said, attaching the original post for anyone who missed it.

She followed that up and noted that she had another problem on October 30 as her impressive Among Us Halloween-themed body painting video was also deleted by TikTok.

“Well what do you know? This was taken down, too. @tiktok_us What the actual fuq,” the body painter tweeted, re-posting the video of her Among Us Halloween-themed look.

Again, this doesn't violate tiktok and community guidelines but was taken down minutes after posting. @tiktok_us Also wasn't reinstated when appealed.

This needs to stop. pic.twitter.com/SoZ6756Oda — Intraventus (@Intraventus) October 28, 2020

Well what do you know? This was taken down, too. @tiktok_us What the actual fuq. pic.twitter.com/YIHu7mGzEA — Intraventus (@Intraventus) October 31, 2020

One response suggested that, because Intraventus had used a gun in her Among Us video, TikTok had flagged it for removal on that basis.

However, the body painter noted that she and plenty of other TikTok users have held up or shown a gun in their videos, but they have been allowed to stay online instead of being deleted.

I have guns in so many videos tho? As do so many other content creators on tiktok :/ — Intraventus (@Intraventus) October 31, 2020

Similarly to Twitch, which has also had issues surrounding body painting content, TikTok doesn’t exactly give detailed reasoning for a ban or suspension, and usually just says that content is in violation of community guidelines.

There’s no telling if they’ll change and clarify reasons a bit more in the future, or if they’ll leave creators somewhat in the dark. Though, Intraventus would like to see something change.