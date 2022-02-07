Bryce Hall opens up about why he unfollowed Tayler Holder amid allegations

Bryce Hall has explained why he chose to unfollow fellow TikToker Tayler Holder after several influencers unfriended him on social media.

In early February, fans were baffled when several of influencer Tayler Holder’s friends began to unfollow him on social media, including Charly Jordan, Bryce Hall, Daisy Keech, Loren Gray, and more.

Some of these influencers posted cryptic messages to their stories which some suggested could have been alluding to Tayler, citing “sinister acts.”

Holder then went on to appear in an episode of the BFFs podcast specifically to address the allegations, however, his appearance on the show only appeared to confuse matters more, as he didn’t confirm the nature of the allegations, and claimed he wanted to handle things “offline.”

Following this, there were reports from creators like Bryce Hall that they were receiving cease and desist letters from Holder’s team.

In a YouTube video posted on February 6, Hall went into a little more detail about why he made the decision to unfollow Holder.

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say before legal action is taken, I don’t know,” he began. “So, as you guys know there’s allegations going around revolving Tayler, and personally, I just don’t want to associate, so I unfollowed him on everything.

Topic starts at 4:57

“I just don’t want anyone to even know that we’re associated, or past associated. I haven’t talked to Tayler since the fight, we really aren’t as close as it looks like on the internet, and with everything that’s going on with him, I just 1000% don’t want to associate.”

Hall also went on to discuss the widely-criticized BFFs episode. “The fact that Tayler’s team or even Tayler reached out to the BFFs people to go on that podcast, push away all of the allegations on him and just kind of use it to promote his song that just came out gives me a weird feeling in my stomach. I guess legally I can’t even really speak on the matter but time will tell, that’s all I’m gonna say,” he said.

Fans are still awaiting confirmation on what the allegations are, as rumors continue to circulate.