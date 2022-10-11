Bryce Hall & Josh Richards address backlash after discussing Dixie D’Amelio’s new haircut

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: [email protected]

TikTok stars Bryce Hall and Josh Richards are clearing up rumors after fans were convinced they threw shade at Dixie D’Amelio’s new buzz cut.

In September, massively popular TikToker and singer Dixie D’Amelio sheared off her long, dark hair in favor of a Furiosa-inspired buzz cut.

The edgy new look was an instant hit and received ample praise from Dixie’s fans and friends… but some viewers weren’t convinced that everyone was showing support.

Shortly after Dixie debuted her new look, Bryce Hall and Josh Richards discussed the ‘do during one of the joint YouTube videos, and a few fans thought the duo were throwing shade at her short cut.

YouTube: Dixie D’Amelio Dixie chopped off her long hair in favor of a shorter look.

“Do you think she looks good, or no?” Bryce asked.

“I think it’s a look,” Josh answered, and the two shared an awkward look before he continued: “I’m not saying it’s a bad look. I’m just saying it’s a look. …dude, I think it’s a good look.”

“I think it looks really good,” Hall added. The two were notably smiling and laughing throughout the discussion, prompting some speculation among viewers as to whether or not they were being sarcastic.

(Topic begins at 2:32)

A few weeks later, the boys addressed fan worries during another YouTube video, explaining that they weren’t dissing Dixie’s look whatsoever.

“Can we just establish that we weren’t laughing at Dixie’s haircut?” Bryce clarified. “We weren’t laughing at her haircut. We were laughing like little high schoolers in a classroom. We weren’t laughing at Dixie.”

“Nah, we weren’t laughing at her hair,” Josh added. “Her hair looks like a freakin’ rockstar.”

Thus far, Dixie herself hasn’t responded to the guys’ comments — but she’s continuing to rock her new ‘do on Instagram, following the release of The D’Amelio Show Season 2 on Hulu, which goes in-depth on her apparent breakup from ex-boyfriend Noah Beck.