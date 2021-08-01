Bryce Hall hits back at boxing critics roasting his skills: “Sorry I’m not Floyd Mayweather”

TikTok star Bryce Hall has responded to people criticizing his fighting skills, calling them out for holding him to the standards of pro boxers.

Over the past few years, boxing has become an increasingly popular sport among influencers, with the Logan Paul vs KSI fights in particular inspiring a huge number of boxing hopefuls from platforms like YouTube and TikTok.

Bryce Hall is one such creator who put his boxing skills to the test when he faced off against the ACE Family’s Austin McBroom in the highly anticipated Battle of the Platforms event, but ultimately he wasn’t able to defeat his rival.

He then went on to spar mixed martial artist Vitor Belfort, with the video of him getting taken down by the fighter going viral, prompting a flood of comments from people critiquing Bryce’s skills.

However, on July 30, Bryce addressed some of the comments he has been receiving that have been comparing him to much more experienced fighters.

“Why do people hold me to the boxing standard of a pro when I’ve only trained in boxing for 2 months?” he wrote. “I’m learning and trying to get better! Sorry I’m not Floyd Mayweather yet.”

He also went on to say: “I’m trying to get better at everything that I do… I’m far from where I wanna be in life and I hope people see that this is only the beginning.”

Some fans complimented the star on his improvement within only a short amount of time, whereas others criticized him for “claiming [he was] a fighter” prior to the YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

Regardless of people’s opinions, it seems as though Bryce has no plans to slow down when it comes to developing his career in boxing, and fans will be keeping an eye out for his next fight.