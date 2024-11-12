UFC’s Raul Rosas Jr. chokes out YouTuber after prank goes awry

YouTube prankster Aris Sureni, better known as TopNotch Idiots, goaded up and coming UFC fighter Raul Rosas Jr. until he snapped and choked him out.

Online pranks have been steadily evolving alongside the various platforms on which they take place. YouTube is no exception, but with the increasing escalation of prank content, there are often unintended consequences.

In some cases, we’ve seen creators leverage prank content into thousands of dollars but it’s not uncommon for things to take a turn. Whether that takes the form of calls to police, full-blown arrests, or even physical confrontation.

Prank YouTuber Aris Sureni who puts out their content under the name TopNotch Idiots wound up in the latter when they found themselves in the octagon with a trained fighter. Bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. took issue with Sureni’s harassment and wound up striking and eventually choking out the YouTuber.

In the video, Sureni tracked down Rosas Jr. during a workout and began instigating conflict. Approaching the UFC fighter and his team while they were training cardio and claiming that Rosas Jr. was ‘using his treadmill’.

Speaking with the fighter’s entourage, Sureni said: “I run every day here at this time, my boy”. “I use this specific one, you can ask the gym owner, my boy. He [Rosas Jr.] is using my s**t right now.”

To their credit, Rojas Jr.’s team attempted to de-escalate the situation by moving him to another treadmill but Sureni kept up the animosity by staring at them while he ran.

When the fighter and his team moved to a sparring area, Sureni continued to harass them and steal their equipment leading Rosas Jr. to strike him in the face while wearing boxing gloves.

After things got physical, Sureni wanted to call it a day but his team goaded him into stepping into a training ring with Rosas Jr. At this point, the UFC fighter with an impressive 10-1-0 record got some hits in and eventually choked the YouTuber out as he yelled “it’s a video!” and tapped out. Rosas Jr. didn’t let up and eventually Sureni lost consciousness.

After the incident, Sureni explained that he was a prank YouTuber and a fan of Rosas Jr. At this point the fighter and his team were surprisingly amicable and forgave the YouTuber.

Rosas Jr. even went as far as to compliment Sureni’s bravery. “When you stepped into the cage, that’s when I knew you had balls,” he said.