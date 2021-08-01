Ex-Vine star Hayes Grier arrested after alleged robbery and assault

Ex-Vine star Hayes Grier has been arrested after a judge found probable cause that he may have assaulted a man and stolen his phone, leaving him seriously injured with brain damage.

According to public documents released by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office in Charlotte, North Carolina, Grier was arrested on July 30 based on warrants that trace back to California.

He has been accused of viciously assaulting a man named William Markolf and stealing his phone.

Grier reportedly left Markolf with serious injuries, including brain damage, a broken orbital bone, bruised ribs, and loss of hearing.

TMZ claimed the warrants were issued by a judge who found “probable cause” for his arrest based on preliminary evidence.

He faces three charges, including assault causing serious bodily injury, common law robbery, and felony conspiracy, but is currently out on bail.

However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, including the motivation behind it and what preliminary evidence there is, weren’t mentioned.

Grier was on top of the world when Vine was in its prime. The videos he posted on the platform often went viral, and they helped him build a massive fanbase that still exists today, even though the app was discontinued in 2017.

He’s also the youngest male contestant to ever compete on Dancing With The Stars and previously starred in a reality show, Top Grier, along with his brother Will Grier, the backup quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday, August 2.