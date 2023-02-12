Bryce Hall eyes up fight with Deji: “Nothing about him scares me”

TikToker Bryce Hall has once more eyed up a future boxing match with Deji, claiming a bout with the YouTuber doesn’t scare him one bit.

It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen Bryce Hall touch gloves with another influencer. After losing to the hands of Austin McBroom in 2021, the TikToker has since shown keen interest in getting back involved.

He has publicly called out Joe Weller for a boxing match and offered the likes of Tayler Holder and even KSI a fight.

The TikTok star has also eyed up a fight with Deji — who comes off the back of a significant turnaround in his boxing career, even recently stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather.

Article continues after ad

Bryce Hall eyes up bout with Deji

In a Twitter Space with boxing promoters Happy Punch Promo, Bryce was asked if he’d fight Deji, and the TikToker certainly wasn’t hesitant with his response.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“100%,” he said. “I think I’m on his hit list too. Nothing about him scares me.”

This isn’t the first time Bryce has looked to fight Deji, either. The TikToker has been itching to clash with ‘The Tank’ — although a set bout between the two never came to fruition as Bryce reportedly asked for too much money.

As noted by Happy Punch, Bryce is reportedly looking for a warmup fight before touching gloves with Deji. Stepping up to the plate, YouTuber bdave has offered to fight Bryce, proposing a bout on a Misfits card in London on May 13.

Article continues after ad

For now, we guess we’ll just have to wait and see how things actually pan out.