Bryce Hall wants ‘big influencer fight’ after bare knuckle boxing debut

Social media megastar Bryce Hall is set to make his bare knuckle debut at BKFC 48 against Gee Perez and he shared his thoughts with Dexerto on why he was making the jump to such a dangerous sport.Bryce Hall is set to duke it out against 3-0 Gee Perez on Friday, August 11, marking his return to combat sports.

Hall had previously suffered a defeat at the hands of Austin McBroom at the 2021 YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event – a loss that he blamed the refs for.

Speaking with Dexerto before his BKFC fight, Hall shared his honest thoughts about a number of topics including why he had decided to get involved in this sport and not another traditional boxing match.

Bryce Hall wants to be involved with bare knuckle “long term”:

Leading up to his match Hall praised bare knuckle fighting as both “ballsy” and “honorable” while also admitting that it’s a “savage” sport.

“I’ve noticed that bare knuckle is blowing up rapidly and I want to work long term with bare knuckle whether it’s for fighting or interviews or anything,” he explained. “I also took a two-year hiatus from YouTube boxing and I do want to continue doing YouTube boxing, but just for fun. I don’t want to become a professional fighter.”

According to Hall, BKFC is the best way to get back into it and jump into bigger fights and have to fight “bums” to work his way up, bare knuckle can fast-track him into getting a big main event match.

BKFC has been around since 2018 and has seen plenty of brutal bouts in the years since. While this sport could be considered too hardcore for some, Hall clearly isn’t afraid.

When asked if bare knuckle boxing scares him, Hall easily stated “no,” adding that his opponent, Gee Perez is actually the one afraid – of his weight that is.

“I usually walk around at 200 pounds and he walks around at like 155, so yeah, I’m going to have a significant advantage when it comes to weight and power.”

Addressing Gee Perez, Hall mocked mock his 5’7 tall opponent, calling him “annoying” and even joking that he suffers from “small man syndrome.”

Be sure to catch Hall’s BKFC debut this Friday and keep it locked to Dexerto for the latest in influencer boxing.